Worthy's Comments About the Chiefs' Offense Should Have Fans Excited
The Kansas City Chiefs got a ton of production out of their 2024 first-round pick in wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy elevated himself to ranking second in total receiving yards on the roster, just following tight end Travis Kelce. Now, going into his second season, a breakout could be on the horizon.
Worthy has already raised some eyebrows from bystanders and teammates through OTAs. On Thursday, Worthy pulled off a one-handed snag during practice from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which should only translate well going into the new season. But what stands out going into next year is how prepared Worthy feels.
Knowing that Kelce is unlikely to be atop the roster with the most receiving yards this season, Worthy is a top candidate to take that giant step forward. His late-season success in 2024 showed more comfort being on the field with his teammates, and it's something that Worthy has prided himself on going into his sophomore campaign.
"The end of last year was kind of like a stepping stone for me," Worthy said to the media on Thursday. "Learning and getting a better feel for what Pat likes, and I started feeling like that at the end of the year. I understand the offense. I feel way more comfortable just being out there."
Not knowing the timeline of Rashee Rice's return to action for Kansas City puts a ton of pressure on the second-year wide receiver. However, seeing the confidence displayed early in this offseason journey from Worthy should only make the Chiefs Kingdom excited to see him take a step in the right direction on the field.
The Chiefs have a ton of depth in the wide receiving room alongside Worthy. With injuries impacting the room last season, these wideouts must return to action healthy and with a competitive mindset. Worthy mentioned one wide receiver to watch for Kansas City this season as well, in Tyquan Thornton.
"He's a really good receiver," Worthy said. "We got him a little late last year and he has a chance to get on the roster and make a lot of plays."
1Thornton was cut by the New England Patriots back on Nov 16, 2024, and landed with the Chiefs as a member of the practice squad a few days later. The former second-round pick should have some upside to make the roster, especially with the depth needed.
