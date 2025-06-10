Chiefs UDFA To Look Out For
The Kansas City Chiefs will have a new looking roster in some important areas on their team. The Chiefs are looking to get better than last season and get back to the Super Bowl and win it this time. The Chiefs will look to add another trophy to their trophy case. The Chiefs will have extra motivation all of next season because of the bad taste they have in their mouth from last season.
The Chiefs have made some moves to improve their roster this offseason, but will head into the new season with a lot of questions that will need answers. The Chiefs have some stuff to figure out, but they have been a team over the years that also has a solution to the problems they are facing. It helps when you have the best coach in the National Football League in Andy Reid.
The Chiefs did have a good 2025 NFL Draft and they also signed some undrafted free agents after the draft. That was important because some of those UDFA from the 2025 class should have gotten drafted, but did not. It could have been because of teams overlooking them
Pro Football Network gave one UDFA to keep your eyes on this summer for the Chiefs. It was tight end Jake Briningstool
Travis Kelce isn't retiring yet. But that doesn't mean the Kansas City Chiefs should ignore the tight end position. Kelce turns 36 next season, and he's coming off one of the worst statistical seasons of his career. Patrick Mahomes loves targeting his tight ends, and one UDFA in particular could challenge Jared Wiley for reps behind Kelce and Noah Gray.
Jake Briningstool may not fit the mold of a prototypical in-line tight end, but his toughness, savvy route-running, and dependable hands give him clear value as a receiving threat. He isn’t going to overpower defenders or create major separation in man coverage, but his ability to find soft spots in zone and make difficult catches makes him a dependable target.
Briningstool (6'6'', 240 pounds) moves smoothly for his size and shows impressive body control and concentration, particularly in traffic. He thrives in the intermediate passing game, where his understanding of leverage and spacing helps him stay involved and productive. While he still has room to grow as a blocker, the Clemson product brings enough receiving upside to earn looks on third downs and in the red zone.
