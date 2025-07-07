Chiefs Continue to Upgrade Protection in 2026 Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs had one of the most successful drafts in 2025. Coming in, they knew they needed to upgrade their offensive line and inside defensive line, and they did just that. With their first two picks (32nd and 63rd overall), the Chiefs drafted offensive tackle Josh Simmons and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott.
The Ohio State alum, Simmons, was an excellent addition to the squad, with some, like retired legend Jason Kelce and current Chiefs' edge rusher George Karlaftis, arguing that Simmons shouldn't have even fallen that far to begin with.
The reason for concern was, of course, his injury that he suffered midway through the 2024 collegiate season. Simmons went down with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee in a game against the Oregon Ducks in mid-October. Unfortunately, this led to Simmons missing the remainder of the regular season and playoffs, including Ohio State's National Championship victory over Notre Dame.
Even with a new and improved offensive line, analysts still believe there's a good chance the Chiefs double down on offensive linemen in the 2026 NFL Draft.
In an early mock draft by "Pro Football and Sports Network" writer Max Dorsey, the Chiefs were projected to have the 31st overall pick in the upcoming draft. With that position, it was predicted that KC would stick with the O-Line and select offensive tackle Caleb Lomu out of Utah with their lone first-rounder.
"The Kansas City Chiefs went out and upgraded tackle with Josh Simmons in the 2025 NFL Draft, but could use another pass protector, and Caleb Lomu has the versatility to play on either side of the line," wrote Dorsey.
"Lomu isn’t as physically imposing as his Utah teammate, Fano, but is still one of the top tackles in college football. What makes Lomu so intriguing is how athletic he appears to be on his feet despite being 6’6″, 304 pounds. His ability to recover into his pass set and move in space will make him a coveted prospect in 2026."
The Chiefs have continuously struggled with their offensive line, specifically the left tackle. Now with stars such as guard Trey Smith, center Creed Humphrey, and hopefully Simmons as well, KC could finally get back to the top of the NFL as they were just a few seasons ago.
