Identifying Potential First Round WR Targets for Chiefs

After a season where the passing game was a major factor that kept the Chiefs in games, it will be interesting to see what the team does with their draft picks. In the first round alone, Kansas City has the 9th and 29th pick.

There will be plenty of options on the board, but recent mock drafts have started to sense that the Chiefs might focus on running back targets in free agency, and they will look for receivers in the draft.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

The passing game was in the top half of the league in yards per game, but the run game was near the very bottom. It will be very important for Kansas City to maintain a strong passing formula by possibly obtaining a rookie that can bring Patrick Mahomes another weapon.

Ohio State WR Carnell Tate

Tate has 2027 Offensive Rookie of The Year written all over his performances. With Mahomes at the helm, his potential almost doubles.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs after a catch during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2 Ohio State wide receiver can track down any passes that are in his line of sight. His potential is off the charts, and he can be a year one starter for any team. It’ll be interesting to see if his ability to win contested catches will translate to the NFL level though.

He can run routes with the best of them, and although he might have been in the shadow of Jeremiah Smith in college, Tate can impact Kansas City with his consistency. ESPN currently projects him to be drafted 9th to the Chiefs.

USC WR Makai Lemon

Lemon can win a route against every defensive scheme. Whenever a wide receiver’s pro comparison is Amon-Ra St. Brown, the potential is there to be a top pass catcher.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He is projected to be picked in the middle of the first round, so it would not be shocking if Kansas City trades their 9th pick to move back and acquire more draft picks. He has a burst that would pair nicely alongside Xavier Worthy, while also being able to get open at the second level.

His crisp ability to break off from his routes would help Mahomes when rolling out of the pocket too. Lemon could be a first-year starter as well.

Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson

The redshirt junior could fit into any spot on the offensive side of the ball. Tyson has the height and toughness to be a perfect draft pick late in the first round. After the Trent McDuffie trade, Kansas City will have more picks to be able to work the first round.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Being coached by Hines Ward at Arizona State is also a plus. The veteran teaching, along with the smoothness that Tyson plays with, will be a plus whenever drafting him. He can also win contested catches better than any other receiver in this draft. Tyson could be a impactful player that could move his way up the charts, and Kansas City will have to keep that in mind.

