How Walker’s Addition Affects Chiefs’ Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On Night 1 of the NFL draft, the Chiefs will know.

They’ll know whether they’ll have the bad luck that produced the league’s worst record in one-score games (1-9 in 2025) or the good luck that produced the league’s best record in one-score games (11-0 in 2024).

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And they’ll know by whether Jeremiyah Love falls to them at No. 9 – or goes to a team like Tennessee much earlier, at No. 4.

After the Chiefs agreed to terms with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, one of the most significant free-agent signings in their history, they obviously no longer need an explosive running back. They especially no longer need the explosive Notre Dame running back with the ninth-overall selection in the draft because Kansas City just gave Walker $28.7 million guaranteed.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With the ninth pick in the 2026 NFL draft…

Something that really hasn’t changed for the Chiefs is the decision they would’ve had to make, anyway: Draft a running back at No. 9 (Love) or a player at a premium position. Odds are they would’ve – and still will – go with the premium position. Brett Veach said this at the combine, on how the Chiefs would value using such a high pick on a running back.

“It’s a great question and I think there’s the old school – I mean you’re always going to O-line, D-line. Those positional values are there; you see them in free agency. But at the same time, I mean, arguably some of the best players in this draft are maybe at non-premium positions when you look at the Ohio State linebacker, the Notre Dame running back, the safety at Ohio State.

“And those are really, really good players. It’s hard to find fault with their tape; I rarely saw it. Again, some of those more premium positions, interior D-line, edge rushers, they’re hard to find. With those guys, the problem with those guys is they’re hard to find and then they don’t really become available in free agency.”

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Key flexibility thanks to McDuffie trade

In other words, the Chiefs’ best move at No. 9 is likely to invest in a premium position such as an edge rusher like Texas Tech’s David Bailey or Miami’s Rueben Bain. But also consider that the Ohio State safety that Veach mentioned – Caleb Downs – could be available at 9. And after Kansas City lost Bryan Cook, who agreed to terms with the Bengals on Monday, that could be the more appealing choice.

The Chiefs are in great position to pivot should Downs fall to them because last week’s Trent McDuffie trade netted them the No. 29 selection in the first round. Perhaps they like an edge rusher later in that round and can shore up their safety position with Downs.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Some of those other positions,” Veach explained, “they’re good players. You’ll probably eventually get a chance to get some of those positions in free agency. That’s the thing. You just have to go through and weigh out all the options. But at the end of the day, I think when a guy is going to come in here and be a great contributor on the field, off the field, stick to that old mantra and take the best player available, right?”