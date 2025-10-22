Chiefs Receive Game-Changing Injury News Before Commanders Game
Winning in the NFL is not easy but winning against Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels in nearly impossible when Daniels is healthy and on his game. Finding the answer on how to stop him requires time, focus, and a united effort. The Kansas City Chiefs will not have to find that answer this week as it's expected that Daniels will miss the Chiefs-Commanders contest with a low-grade hamstring injury.
Jayden Daniels Unlikely to Play
Barring a massive change or development, Daniels will not play in the contest as reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
"Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, who suffered a low-grade hamstring strain on Sunday, is going to be out for MNF against the Chiefs, sources say," reported Rapoport. "Marcus Mariota gets the start."
"While not long-term at all, Jayden Daniels’ hamstring knocks him out vs the Chiefs," continued Rapoport. "This will be Marcus Mariota’s third start this season."
How This Affects The Chiefs
If the Chiefs are able to pick up a win over the Commanders, that would give them a massive leg up in the race for the AFC West as the Comanders have already defeated the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. The Commaders also host the Denver Broncos but not until late November so Daniels should be back by then for that contest.
While Marcus Mariota does have a lot of familiarity with the Chiefs due to his time with the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders, he's a older player who doesn't have the creative skill anymore, the skill Daniels' possesses that allows him to drive the offense forward, either with his arm or his feet.
In Mariota's three appearances this season, he only looked good against the Raiders and the Raiders are one of the worst teams in the NFL. With both Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin entering Sunday's game as questionable at best, there is no reason why the Chiefs shouldn't win, especially considering the game is being played at Arrowhead.
If Daniels is out, not only will Mariota get the start but it's widely believed Josh Johnson will be the backup so there's consistency with player types. The one thing to watch out for is that Kliff Kingsbury knows how to dial up trick plays so the defense must remain disciplined.
