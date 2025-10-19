Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Team's Humiliation of Rival
The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped a dominant and remarkably easy by NFL standards victory over the hated Las Vegas Raiders after enduring close calls and losses at Arrowhead in recent years.
Chiefs Kingdom made sure to make things known on social media after the 31-0 pouncing of the Silver and Black.
Rashee Rice Returns to Action
Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice returned to Arrowhead in his first appearance in a team uniform since week four of the 2024 season. Rice suffered a season-ending injury against the Chargers in that contest and spent the first six weeks of the season suspended.
Rice's return spurred on a massive effort from the Chiefs with Rice contributing seven catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns.
Chiefs fans made their opinions on Rice's performance known
A Former Super Bowl Hero Loves Rice's Performance
Former Kansas City Chiefs playmaker and franchise legend Tyreek Hill is currently out for the season with injury and as a result of the Miami Dolphins playing in Cleveland, Hill was home, taking time to watch the Chiefs play.
Hill and Rice share many similar football skills with their usage of speed to create space with solid hands to secure scores. A little love shown from the former star to the young buck.
With the Dolphins set to part ways with Hill this offseason, one has to wonder if Hill has thoughts on a reunion and one must also wonder if Kansas City wants to run things back for old times sake.
Party Time?
The Chiefs finished the game in the middle of the third quarter as they began to rotate starters out, even bringing in Gardner Minshew to relieve Patrick Mahomes. With a head start on the rest of their Sunday, the Chiefs brought out an interesting looking bottle.
Minshew Mania
Current Chiefs backup Gardner Minshew got a chance to play against the team he was named the day one starter for last season.
Minshew had a chance to play against the new administration of the Raiders and in front of first year head coach and general manager Pete Carroll and John Spytek, the Chiefs fanbase took pleasure of what they were witnessing.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.