Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Demoralizing Loss Against Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs are 6 - 7, and every game from now on has to be a win. The reigning AFC Champions cannot fail to make the playoffs, as that would likely signal the end of their dynasty, which has been tormenting the NFL.
Their Week 14 opponent was the Houston Texans, and they felt confident about winning this game. They played at home, and Patrick Mahomes had never lost to C.J. Stroud in his career. If the Chiefs wanted to keep their season alive, they're were going to have to rely on Travis Kelce and their passing attack to beat the Texans' scary defensive front.
Chiefs Kingdom Reacts
The Chiefs started the game with the ball on offense, but one snap in, Wanya Morris went down with an injury. The Chiefs were already thin at the offensive line. They now have one more injury to worry about.
Their defense surrounded one first down to Stroud and the Texans offense, but they shored up and got them off the field. The Chiefs knew this game was going to be defense-heavy. Points on their next drive would go a long way.
The Texans' defense is taking advantage of the Chiefs' depleted offensive line, sending constant pressure at Mahomes. Their next drive stalled out, as they were unable to pick up even one first down.
Explosive offense looks like it'll be hard to come by in this game, but Stroud just aired the ball out 46 yards to go deep into Chiefs territory. Trent McDuffie just got beaten by Nico Collins at the line of scrimmage and had to be taken off the field.
An illegal shift penalty wiped off a Dalton Schultz touchdown from the game. A couple of penalties stopped the Texans' momentum from that big play, and they walked away with just a field goal.
The Texans' offense continues to get big plays. They're continuing to struggle with McDuffie's departure, as Collins had another big downfield bomb that sparked a scoring drive. In an elimination game, the Chiefs are down 10 - 0.
The Chiefs' mistakes continue to compound, with Mahomes throwing an interception right after the Texans scored. Jalen Pitre made an astounding play, but the Chiefs' defense has to put a stop to Collins and Stroud.
The Chiefs' only opportunity at points before the half, and it doinked off the right upright. Their offensive line has been shredded by the Texans' defensive line, and when they have been able to provide Mahomes with protection, their secondary makes great plays on the ball.
Coming out of halftime, both the Chiefs' offense and defense came to play. Chris Jones singlehandedly ruined the Texans' opening drive, and Mahomes finally was able to find some receivers downfield to score their first touchdown of the game.
The Chiefs were able to respond with a field goal to tie the game. They had the ball to start the 4th quarter, and Mahomes threw his second pick of the game. Their defense held firm, but Mahomes cannot be doing this in the 4th quarter if they want to win. A drive later, the Chiefs go for it on 4th down and fail to convert in their own territory.
The Texans capitalized big time off of their turnover on downs, scoring a touchdown and going up 7 with a few minutes left in the 4th quarter. This is it, the Chiefs' 2025 season. How will they respond?
The Chiefs go for it again on 4th down and fail to convert again. Unless the Texans turn the ball over, the game is effectively over.
The Chiefs' defense has played its best half against the Texans, and it hasn't mattered. Another Mahomes interception, this time, was completely on Kelce for bobbling the ball.
The Texans scored one more field goal to make the game 20 - 10, sinking the Chiefs' record to 6 - 7. They have a lot of work to do if they want to make the playoffs.
