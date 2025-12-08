Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Demoralizing Loss Against Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs are 6 - 7, and every game from now on has to be a win. The reigning AFC Champions cannot fail to make the playoffs, as that would likely signal the end of their dynasty, which has been tormenting the NFL.

Their Week 14 opponent was the Houston Texans, and they felt confident about winning this game. They played at home, and Patrick Mahomes had never lost to C.J. Stroud in his career. If the Chiefs wanted to keep their season alive, they're were going to have to rely on Travis Kelce and their passing attack to beat the Texans' scary defensive front.

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Chiefs started the game with the ball on offense, but one snap in, Wanya Morris went down with an injury. The Chiefs were already thin at the offensive line. They now have one more injury to worry about.

Wanya Morris carted off to the locker room.



Fair to assume his day (and season) may be over.. — Logan Weber (@LWeberRadio) December 8, 2025

Wanya Morris is done for the season. — Mike H. (@xmike87) December 8, 2025

People laughing and cheering about Wanya Morris getting hurt on the first play because they hate the Chiefs is just gross behavior. Be better. #WanyaMorris #chiefsvstexans — Liz ❤️💛🏈💛❤️ (@LizzyS923) December 8, 2025

Their defense surrounded one first down to Stroud and the Texans offense, but they shored up and got them off the field. The Chiefs knew this game was going to be defense-heavy. Points on their next drive would go a long way.

The Chiefs defense is going to have to take charge of this game. — KCUR Morning Host (the life of a radio guy) (@KCURMichael) December 8, 2025

OH MY GOD THE CHIEFS DEFENSE ACTUALLY GOT A 3RD DOWN STOP — HCF 🎄 (@hcf_m2h) December 8, 2025

The Chiefs defense is just a completely different unit at home — Rimpsanity (@Rimpsanity) December 8, 2025

The Texans' defense is taking advantage of the Chiefs' depleted offensive line, sending constant pressure at Mahomes. Their next drive stalled out, as they were unable to pick up even one first down.

Texans defense is no joke — DJ 🤴🏾 (@mindofgoatdj) December 8, 2025

Welp, definitely going to need our defense tonight. Going to be a defensive battle it seems. #Chiefskingdom #Texans #SNFonNBC #SNF #NFL — West War Room Rivals (@warroomcohost) December 8, 2025

Explosive offense looks like it'll be hard to come by in this game, but Stroud just aired the ball out 46 yards to go deep into Chiefs territory. Trent McDuffie just got beaten by Nico Collins at the line of scrimmage and had to be taken off the field.

I’m sorry how does trent mcduffie get burnt by nico collins that bad — Ryan McBride (@RyanMcBird1) December 8, 2025

McDuffie now limping off the field ... 🙏💔



But beautiful deep ball to Nico Collins 🎯 — Kris 🇦🇱 (@krisss_zadrima) December 8, 2025

An illegal shift penalty wiped off a Dalton Schultz touchdown from the game. A couple of penalties stopped the Texans' momentum from that big play, and they walked away with just a field goal.

Alan Eck and company doing everything they possibly can to keep the Kansas City Chiefs in contention. What an absolute disgraceful start to this game for these refs. — Roger Oveur (@fbear2014) December 8, 2025

Chiefs kingdom rattlin them boys LFG #chiefskingdom — Queen of the Chiefs Kingdom 👑 (@sweetdyoung) December 8, 2025

And so after replay assist gets an assist and an offensive offsides, the Texans lead 3-0. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 8, 2025

The Texans' offense continues to get big plays. They're continuing to struggle with McDuffie's departure, as Collins had another big downfield bomb that sparked a scoring drive. In an elimination game, the Chiefs are down 10 - 0.

Should’ve been off the field if not for that ridiculous defensive holding penalty on the Chiefs at the start of the drive. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) December 8, 2025

The Chiefs cause of death will be inability to get off the field on 3rd down. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) December 8, 2025

I just don't think the Chiefs are coming back from 10-0 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 8, 2025

The Chiefs' mistakes continue to compound, with Mahomes throwing an interception right after the Texans scored. Jalen Pitre made an astounding play, but the Chiefs' defense has to put a stop to Collins and Stroud.

I never sold my stock Jalen Pitre. Special, special player. Special, special defense. — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) December 8, 2025

Kansas City is fundamentally flawed.



Clearly not their year.



It's unbelievable that a Patrick Mahomes led team may fall below .500 at this point in the season. — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 8, 2025

Someone tell me why we arent tanking for the rest of this season?? I understand we have Patrick Mahomes so there really isnt any reason for us to tank, but this season has been really bad, and we already have a ton of injuries... — ProdigysNightmare (@CodyCutterKing) December 8, 2025

The Chiefs' only opportunity at points before the half, and it doinked off the right upright. Their offensive line has been shredded by the Texans' defensive line, and when they have been able to provide Mahomes with protection, their secondary makes great plays on the ball.

Chiefs need a knew kicker! — Joe Laubenthal (@laubenthal_joe) December 8, 2025

and the kicker not even being able to kick? yeah sounds about right for the chiefs this year pic.twitter.com/v4MrIaGmPI — melina ⋆✴︎˚｡⋆ (@bluebunnymel3) December 8, 2025

Coming out of halftime, both the Chiefs' offense and defense came to play. Chris Jones singlehandedly ruined the Texans' opening drive, and Mahomes finally was able to find some receivers downfield to score their first touchdown of the game.

Patrick mahomes responded like a gangsta. That's that championship stuff man. — 🦾🏋️💪 (@Jr1Coleman) December 8, 2025

That was a Patrick Mahomes drive. Single handedly kept them boys in it. Literally trying to will this team to the playoffs. — Drew Banks (@Drizzy_Dru29) December 8, 2025

Patrick Mahomes will always be QB1 in my eyes forever. This is an all time carry job we are witnessing — Hamza #EGE (@hammytakes) December 8, 2025

The Chiefs were able to respond with a field goal to tie the game. They had the ball to start the 4th quarter, and Mahomes threw his second pick of the game. Their defense held firm, but Mahomes cannot be doing this in the 4th quarter if they want to win. A drive later, the Chiefs go for it on 4th down and fail to convert in their own territory.

Its the 4th Quarter.... Patrick Mahomes Magic Time — Fantasy Verdict (@fantasyverdictv) December 8, 2025

Patrick Mahomes single handedly gave the Texans life with that dumbass interception he threw. Just stupid. #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs — Leon Flowers Sr. (@leonfl24) December 8, 2025

Andy Reid might need to go after this. — ⒶCOSTVNZVⒶ (@COSTVNZA) December 8, 2025

Lmao Andy Reid throwing on 4&1 🤣 — Iridocyclitis (@_trentS___) December 8, 2025

The Texans capitalized big time off of their turnover on downs, scoring a touchdown and going up 7 with a few minutes left in the 4th quarter. This is it, the Chiefs' 2025 season. How will they respond?

With the way the Chiefs defense was dominating, can't help but think Andy Reid should have punted that ball in his own end.

Allowing the Texans to start in FG range took a little wind out of the Chief's defensive sails, put them on their heels a little bit. — Sir Larry (@LarryTheSir) December 8, 2025

That’s probably the ball game. Why would you go for that but none of the midfield 4th downs? You know the Texans pass rush too fast. You run a mesh that YOU KNOW they waiting on. Andy Reid just might costed the game with that. I’m all for going for it but right there? Dumb — More Muscle 💪🏽 (@PJ_More_Muscle) December 8, 2025

I’m a big analytics water carrier, but sometimes you just need to say screw the analytics and punt. Andy Reid completely botched that one. — Bob Stew (@TheBobStew) December 8, 2025

The Chiefs go for it again on 4th down and fail to convert again. Unless the Texans turn the ball over, the game is effectively over.

Crazy how even a good QB like Patrick Mahomes needs reliable pass catchers and a good offensive line to elevate them.... — Jesse Reeves (@JesseReevesFF) December 8, 2025

No better way for the Chiefs season to end than with Patrick Mahomes evading pressure to hit a WR in the hands to be dropped… — Price Carter (@priceacarter) December 8, 2025

Don't agree with going for it there. But that's a ball that has to be caught. Chiefs receivers have done Patrick Mahomes no favors tonight. — Josh Gitt (@joshgitt1987) December 8, 2025

The Chiefs' defense has played its best half against the Texans, and it hasn't mattered. Another Mahomes interception, this time, was completely on Kelce for bobbling the ball.

This is the first game of Patrick Mahomes' NFL career with 2 or more interceptions and 0 passing TDs.



His worst stat line ever pic.twitter.com/k5FTrBVMle — Sam Wagman (@swagman95) December 8, 2025

The Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connection in 2025 pic.twitter.com/vTOLwSF75r — Cam (@42Cyc) December 8, 2025

The Texans scored one more field goal to make the game 20 - 10, sinking the Chiefs' record to 6 - 7. They have a lot of work to do if they want to make the playoffs.

