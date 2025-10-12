Arrowhead Report

Chiefs, Lions Reveal Inactives for Sunday Night

Starting left tackles for each team out of lineup.

Zak Gilbert

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tackle Josh Simmons is selected as the No. 32 pick by the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tackle Josh Simmons is selected as the No. 32 pick by the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Injuries and circumstances have forced Andy Reid and Dan Campbell to alter their respective starting lineups after the Chiefs and Lions announced their inactives Sunday night.

The most concerning and late-developing news from the Chiefs’ locker room is the absence of left tackle Josh Simmons, who reportedly is in California dealing with a personal family matter. The Chiefs listed him as questionable Sunday afternoon a little more than five hours before kickoff. Then shortly after 5 p.m. CT, Kansas City declared him out.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) line up against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City is expected to start free-agent veteran Jaylon Moore in his place, protecting the blind side of Patrick Mahomes. Wanya Morris has also played some snaps at left tackle this season.

Mahomes, who’s had a different starting left tackle in each of his five Super Bowls, would get his second this left tackle this season if Moore starts. Last year, the Chiefs started four at the position: Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris, Joe Thuney and D.J. Humphries.

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Jaylon Moore (76) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

And giving Mahomes time to pass is critical because the Lions are decimated in their defensive secondary. Detroit is down four cornerbacks, Terrion Arnold (shoulder), Khalil Dorsey (concussion), D.J. Reed (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (hamstring).

Detroit’s two starting safeties, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, are both active after working out in pregame.

Branch (ankle) and Joseph (knee) were questionable entering the game. Branch, limited both Wednesday and Thursday, did not participate in Friday’s practice. Joseph didn’t practice all week.

Oct 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) intercepts a pass during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs

  • CB Kristian Fulton
  • TE Jared Wiley
  • RB Elijah Mitchell
  • T Josh Simmons
  • DE Malik Herring
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid makes a case with the referee during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit Lions

  • CB Terrion Arnold
  • CB Avonte Maddox
  • T Taylor Decker
  • RB Sione Vaki
  • LB Zach Cunningham
  • DL Mekhi Wingo
  • S Loren Strickland

