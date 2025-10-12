Chiefs, Lions Reveal Inactives for Sunday Night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Injuries and circumstances have forced Andy Reid and Dan Campbell to alter their respective starting lineups after the Chiefs and Lions announced their inactives Sunday night.
The most concerning and late-developing news from the Chiefs’ locker room is the absence of left tackle Josh Simmons, who reportedly is in California dealing with a personal family matter. The Chiefs listed him as questionable Sunday afternoon a little more than five hours before kickoff. Then shortly after 5 p.m. CT, Kansas City declared him out.
Kansas City is expected to start free-agent veteran Jaylon Moore in his place, protecting the blind side of Patrick Mahomes. Wanya Morris has also played some snaps at left tackle this season.
Mahomes, who’s had a different starting left tackle in each of his five Super Bowls, would get his second this left tackle this season if Moore starts. Last year, the Chiefs started four at the position: Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris, Joe Thuney and D.J. Humphries.
And giving Mahomes time to pass is critical because the Lions are decimated in their defensive secondary. Detroit is down four cornerbacks, Terrion Arnold (shoulder), Khalil Dorsey (concussion), D.J. Reed (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (hamstring).
Detroit’s two starting safeties, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, are both active after working out in pregame.
Branch (ankle) and Joseph (knee) were questionable entering the game. Branch, limited both Wednesday and Thursday, did not participate in Friday’s practice. Joseph didn’t practice all week.
Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs
- CB Kristian Fulton
- TE Jared Wiley
- RB Elijah Mitchell
- T Josh Simmons
- DE Malik Herring
Detroit Lions
- CB Terrion Arnold
- CB Avonte Maddox
- T Taylor Decker
- RB Sione Vaki
- LB Zach Cunningham
- DL Mekhi Wingo
- S Loren Strickland
