What Injury Report Says About Chiefs’ Star Xavier Worthy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second time in four days, Xavier Worthy is an unwelcomed highlight on the Chiefs’ injury report. The speedy second-year wide receiver missed practice Thursday, listed with shoulder and ankle injuries.
The dislocated shoulder that sidelined him most of the first three games – until an exciting return in the Week 4 win over Baltimore – appears to be a secondary concern. The ankle issue that led the Chiefs to list him as questionable for the Jaguars game as soon as he departed the team plane in Jacksonville Sunday, is the primary concern.
After practicing in full to begin the week Wednesday, Worthy unexpectedly was a non-participant on Thursday. But don’t be so quick to rule him out for Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), when the Chiefs (2-3) host the Lions (4-1).
What it means
Andy Reid wasn’t available to reporters on Thursday but the decision to sideline Worthy could be more of a precautionary measure, to rest the ankle. The Chiefs held a lighter workout on Wednesday, less than 48 hours after their Monday night road loss in Jacksonville.
The key indicator whether Worthy will play Sunday is how he’s able to practice on Friday. Every other listed player for the Chiefs, including Patrick Mahomes (groin), was full participation on Thursday.
Detroit update
Detroit, meanwhile, got two of its five missing starters back at practice on Thursday, both wide receivers. Amon-Ra St. Brown (full, wrist) and Kalif Raymond (limited, neck) returned after missing Wednesday’s session.
Kansas City special teams coordinator Dave Toub made a point to mention Raymond on Thursday. Raymond led the NFL with 413 punt-return yards a year ago. He has three career punt-return touchdowns, including a 64-yard score in the fourth quarter Sept. 28 against Cleveland.
“Kalif Raymond,” Toub said, “probably one of the best punt returners in the league, former Pro Bowler. I mean, he's coming off an injury. We'll see if he plays, but if he's in there, he's very dangerous.”
Cornerback Terrion Arnold (shoulder), tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and safety Kerby Joseph (knee) missed a second straight day of practice Thursday.
In another development Thursday, the Lions added two players to the report. Giovanni Manu, who replaced Decker in the starting lineup at left tackle last week, was limited Thursday with a knee injury. Also, primary nickel back Avonte Maddox was limited with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, safety Brian Branch (ankle) was limited for a second straight day.
