Chiefs' Wide Receiver Returned to Practice
The Kansas City Chiefs were back in pads for Day 9 of training camp practice in St. Joseph, Missouri, at Missouri Western State University.
The Chiefs got good news regarding wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who was in the concussion protocol. As it turns out, Worthy just had fluid in his ears that threw off his equilibrium, coach Andy Reid said Friday.
Worthy left Tuesday’s training camp practice briefly with a head injury. He was able to return to practice and finish the day, but the following day, he was ruled out of practice with a concussion.
On Friday, Worthy was back out at practice, which isn’t exactly consistent with the timing of a player clearing the NFL’s concussion protocols. Reid explained the situation after practice on Friday.
“I can tell you about Xavier Worthy,” Reid began. “So, Xavier wasn’t — It ended up not being a concussion. We had both the NFL involved with the clearing and our (doctors), and he’s got a little liquid — He had a little liquid in his ear, and they took care of that. It was throwing his equilibrium off just a bit. So that’s a positive thing.”
Worthy was persistent in telling everyone he could find that he was not concussed. The NFL and the Chiefs' medical staff were able to identify the problem, correct it, and get Worthy back on the field as expeditiously as possible. The Chiefs were very careful in not rushing him through the protocol and gave him every test imaginable.
“Yeah, no, listen, he wanted to get back in,” Reid said. “He kept saying, ‘I don’t feel like I have a concussion.’ But you’ve got to go through the protocol. And so, you know, then they did. They got him up there and examined him. And it was what I said, so with the liquid in the ear, but I know that could throw you out of balance, and that’s where he was at. But he was convinced he didn’t have one all along. But that’s alright. I mean, we were cautious with it, and we’re always going to do that.”
Linebacker Drue Tranquil left practice early with a strain in his back he sustained after picking off Patrick Mahomes.
“Then (Drue) Tranquil hurt his back,” Reid said. “So he just strained his back a little bit, and it was really almost a non-contact thing. So we’ll just get him taken care of.”
