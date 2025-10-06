Here’s Latest on Xavier Worthy for Monday Night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Precautionary and obligatory.
Those are the reasons Xavier Worthy unexpectedly Sunday afternoon landed on the Chiefs’ injury report as questionable after the team arrived in Jacksonville for its Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan) clash with the Jaguars.
On Monday morning, insider Ian Rapoport provided more background.
“My understanding is he kind of just turned his ankle a little bit,” Rapoport said on Monday’s edition of Good Morning Football, “woke up swollen, put it on the report. He’s fine. He’s expected to go. More of a precaution than anything else.”
Listed as an obligation
The obligation part of the announcement is to adhere to NFL injury report policies, which require teams to immediately make public any potential reason a player could miss a game. In this case, the emphasis is on “could.”
A team source said listing Worthy is a safety net, in the event something unforeseen develops before kickoff. Official inactive lists are due 90 minutes prior to gametime.
Worthy spent the last three weeks listed on the report with a shoulder injury, sustained after a collision with teammate Travis Kelce on the third play of the season.
Last week, the second-year wide receiver exploded for 121 scrimmage yards in his return from the dislocated shoulder and torn labrum. Not only was he the Chiefs’ leading receiver with 83 yards on five catches in the win over Baltimore, he also was the leading rusher (38 yards on two carries).
The spark he provided last week boosted the team to its most optimistic levels this season.
“Just the ability to, I think, bring back that energy that maybe was missing a little bit, which is natural,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Friday. “But the confidence, the energy. He was happy when he just ran out on the field in warmups; you could just see the big smile.
“He felt like a little kid being able to get out there and do what he loves. And that's contagious. It's contagious to everybody.”
Including Patrick Mahomes, who enjoyed his best passing day in nearly two years, with 270 yards and four touchdown passes. Both Nagy and Mahomes said the game Worthy turned in last week was the game they envisioned in the Week 1 loss to the Chargers.
“That's what I expected from the beginning of the season,” Mahomes said Thursday. “I think the best way to put it is, he's a guy that can win one-on-one against really everybody in the league. And so, when you have that much explosiveness and you can run routes like he does, it brings a lot of attention to him.
“And so, you saw that they were having to make a decision if they're gonna play man coverage or play zone coverage.”
