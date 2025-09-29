Andy Reid Reacts to Chiefs' Biggest Moments vs. Ravens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke to reporters after his Chiefs (2-2) secured a 37-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens (1-3) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
Opening statement:
“Alright, don’t have a whole lot to tell you about the injury part of it. I think we came out fairly clean there. My hat goes off to our fans for the job they did today. They were unbelievable, loud, aggressive and we appreciate all of that. Also, to the Ravens and John (Harbaugh). You know he’s got a team that is a little banged up right now, and he’s battling through that, but put up a great fight today. I’m glad things worked out obviously the way they did.
“I was proud of our big guys on both sides of the ball. I thought they played well. They knew coming into this game here that it’s always going to be physical. Doesn’t matter who is playing on either side, but it’s going to be a physical game, and I thought our guys stepped up and came through in that area. Pat (Mahomes) had a big day. Good to get (Xavier) Worthy back in there in the mix; he had a big day. (Travis) Kelce, likewise.
“Pat hit a bunch of different receivers, which I think was a positive and the run game got going with (Isiah) Pacheco. All in all, a good day offensively. And then defensively I thought right from the get-go after that first drive, we just put our foot down. Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) had a nice plan there. The guys executed. It was great to get Chris (Jones) back; his aunt died, and it was good to get him back here, most of all to celebrate her life and then work his way back to wanting to be here with his teammates.
“Leo’s (Chenal) interception was incredible. Just as being a football fan, that was an incredible play. I’m proud of him and the job that he did. Then holding Derrick (Henry) to the yards that we did. He’s a beast, and we were able to take care of him there.
“Then special teams I thought all the way around, special teams was good. (Harrison) Butker missed a 56-yarder but that’s 56 yards. So, we’ve gotten spoiled; he’s fine and we’ll get right back in the swing there; he did with last two. I think I hit everybody, so time’s yours.”
Q: On Xavier Worthy’s performance today.
REID: “I thought Matt (Nagy) used him the right way and put him in great positions, and then Worthy didn’t flinch at all. People were worried about the shoulder and so on. But right from the start he gets the first play and goes, and that’s the way he’s approached his rehab and everything else. I’m glad he came out healthy. I thought the way Nags used him was – that was smart, smart job there.”
Q: What do you think led Patrick Mahomes to be in the zone today?
REID: “I think having all those guys (wide receivers) there, that helps. You start getting guys back in there and mixing it up. I thought the offensive line protected him well for the most part and he feels good.”
Q: On Chris Jones potentially missing the game.
REID: “Yeah, it was close. Listen, he had to do what he had to do there. I mean that’s not something you plan on or anything else. So, you take care of that first and then the game kind of comes secondary when you start dealing with life and death.”
Q: Have you had late arrivals happen before and are there some guessing games in the situation?
REID: “You just hope there is no mechanical problems that slow the plane down from taking off. He had it all worked out and (senior director of team security) Brian Shafar did a great job with it, organizing the whole thing and making it work.”
Q: On Leo Chenal’s interception.
REID: “Yeah it was big. I thought it was just all the way around, momentum included, spectacular play, period. Athletic.”
Q: Leo Chenal showed you his ability to catch the ball.
REID: “Yeah, not with one hand (laughter). Sometimes he struggles with two hands (laughter). But this was a good one.”
Q: When you have all the guys back, does that open things up for everybody?
REID: “It did today. The speed was good, and Pat’s got trust. He’s developing – I mentioned he was developing more trust in 5 (Hollywood Brown) and more trust in 80 (Tyquan Thornton). Now you add 1 (Xavier Worthy) into the mix, who he already has time with – game time. I think that’s important. I think that just kind of brought it together and they fed off of each other’s success there.”
Q: What did you see from Brashard Smith’s performance today?
REID: “We’ve been trying to increase some of his playtime. He’s got a lot of talent so we’re working him in different spots. We were able to get (Jalen) Royals in, too, a couple of rookies. Brett’s (general manager Brett Veach) done a nice job with these rookies that are playing in the game; we’ve got a few of them. We’re just giving them a little bit at a time as we go.”
Q: On Patrick Mahomes being the youngest player to pass for 250 touchdowns.
REID: “It’s phenomenal. That’s incredible. Whatever you write good about him, he deserves, man, let me tell you. You can give him everything. He’s a joker. It’s unbelievable. We’re lucky to have him.”
Q: On the progress of the offensive line.
REID: “Listen, you’ve got to be able to do that to play against this team. You got to be able to handle the front part of it and I thought the guys did some good things. I’ll go back and look at it and see what was real and not real. But I felt pretty good coming out of it, but we’ll see.”
Q: Do you think the offensive linemen did well on short-yardage situations?
REID: “Yeah, they did. Yeah, absolutely. They were getting after it a little bit up front. It’s great competition, these two teams; it’s a competition you love. That’s why we’re in this thing.”
Q: On Steve Spangulo’s gameplan.
REID: “He had a great plan. You take that first drive out and then that last run, he had a good day. He got so mad after that last run; he about jumped out of his shoes. Then as coaches, too, I don’t want to slight the other guys, either, but they’ve all done a nice job there, defensively. And I’d say the same thing with the offensive guys and special teams, too.”
