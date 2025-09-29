Arrowhead Report

4 Bold Observations From Chiefs’ Week 4 Win Over Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of league's best defenses.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) breaks up a pass to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) breaks up a pass to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Takeaways, positives and concerns from Kansas City’s 37-20 win over Baltimore on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Steve Spagnuolo isn’t in the same league over past three games

Add Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry to the lengthening list of Pro Bowlers Steve Spanguolo has shut down this season. The defensive coordinator spotted the Ravens an opening-drive touchdown, then tightened the clamps on the NFL’s No. 1 offense.

Lamar Jackson, Jerry Tiller
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Ravens were scoring an NFL-best 37.0 points per game entering Sunday. Spagnuolo held them to just 13 through the game’s 58 minutes.

Despite the Ravens’ record entering the game, Jackson had authored arguably the best three-game start to a season by a quarterback in league history. It came crashing down on Sunday in the laboratory of Spagnuolo, the Chiefs’ resident mad scientist.

Jackson managed just 147 yards and one touchdown on 14 of 20 passing. He also committed two costly turnovers, including his season’s first interception – a one-handed catch by Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal, who’d eclipsed tight end Mark Andrews on a first-quarter pass. Jackson hurried the throw thanks to Spagnuolo's blitz.

Nick Bolton, Mark Andrew
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

MetLife halftime locker room could be turning point in season

The heated argument between Travis Kelce and Andy Reid on the MetLife Stadium sideline last week might’ve sparked the Chiefs. Since that dismal second quarter in New York, the Chiefs have been a different team on offense.

Take away their kneel-down possession to run out the clock in New York and the Chiefs produced points on nine of their first 12 drives after halftime against the Giants. If not for Harrison Butker’s missed 56-yarder Sunday, it would’ve been 10 of 12.

The Chiefs didn’t punt Sunday until 3:35 remained in the fourth quarter.

Tyquan Thornto
Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) makes a catch against New York Giants cornerback Andru Phillips (22) in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Short-yardage offense is part of identity

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has said a few times this season the Chiefs are fine-tuning their identity, hammering out what they do best on offense. There’s no question that they’re one of the best short-yardage teams in the league.

They don’t have a slam-dunk play like the Tush Push, but they do have Kareem Hunt. Hunt has proven one of the league’s most successful short-yardage backs since he returned to the Chiefs last September.

Kareem hunt, patrick mahome
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks with Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Hunt converted all four of his carries on third or fourth down and short yardage.

So far this season, Andy Reid is 9 of 10 on fourth-down attempts. The Chiefs were 4-for-4 in that category, including Patrick Mahomes’ 15-yard touchdown pass to Hollywood Brown, on Sunday.

Third downs, goal-to-go still an Achilles heel

While the Chiefs cut down significantly on penalties Sunday, they were still plagued by a lack of third-down efficiency. Kansas City was just 5-for-15 on third-down conversions Sunday, and the team has moved the chains on only 39.3 percent of its third-down snaps this season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Travis Kelc
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate after a play during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Goal-to-go has also been a weakness for Kansas City. On a key possession early in the second quarter, the Chiefs had first-and-goal from the Ravens’ 4-yard line, trailing 7-3. With an opportunity to take the lead, they lost a yard on first down before Mahomes threw two straight incompletions.

Later in the game, however, the Chiefs scored touchdowns on each of their last two goal-to-go opportunities.

