Chiefs Must Take Big Swing to Solidify Position of Need

The Kansas City Chiefs' need for multiple offensive linemen was thoroughly outplayed in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs' offensive line struggled against arguably the best defense in the league. Still, the Chiefs have to improve their offensive line this offseason.
Although it is partially because of the size of Patrick Mahomes' contract, the Chiefs have failed to give him the best possible players they could find. After recently restructuring his contract, the Chiefs have a little money to spend in free agency to continue to make moves.
Reese Decker of the Pro Football Network released a mock draft featuring projections of each team's draft picks for the first few rounds. Decker believes the Chiefs will prioritize their offensive line in the draft and select offensive tackle Josh Conerly from Oregon.
"Despite a revolving door at left tackle that was temporarily stabilized when Thuney (recently traded to the Chicago Bears) volunteered to move out and fill the gap, general manager Brett Veach is well aware that he needs to do more than just Band-Aid their offensive-line issues," Decker said.
Decker noted that the Chiefs' offensive line already needed help this offseason. After trading away one of their best offensive linemen, they need even more help, as Patrick Mahomes cannot do it all himself. Kansas City must do a better job protecting one of the best quarterbacks ever.
"After the battering they received from Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIX and the recent trade of Thuney, the Chiefs are most certainly going to address their offensive tackle issue with this pick," Decker said.
"Conerly is an experienced collegiate player, having played in 41 games with 28 starts for one of the nation’s premier programs. He is a great athlete who can pull and operate in the open field with ease. As a pass protector, he has light and quick feet, maintains good leverage, and has a strong anchor. Conerly does everything well and could be the missing piece the Chiefs have been looking for."
The Chiefs do not have to do much to remain competitive this upcoming season. They are still one of the best teams in the league, but they unquestionably have room for improvement.
