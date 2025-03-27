Chiefs Could Use the Draft to Solidify Questionable WR Corps
The Kansas City Chiefs have several talented pass catchers in starting positions, but few quality pass catchers beyond that initial set. The Chiefs made it through the entire season without their lack of depth at wide receiver hurting them much, but that changed in the Super Bowl.
In their Super Bowl blowout to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs' offense was shut down in nearly every capacity. Xavier Worthy registered 157 yards, but it did not significantly impact the game. Rashee Rice was still injured, leaving the Chiefs with few pass-catching options.
After Worthy's 157 yards, the next closest in terms of yards was Travis Kelce, who finished with 39 yards. The Super Bowl was a good example of what can happen to the Chiefs if they refuse to address their wide receiver position again, as soon as possible.
Marco Enriquez of the Pro Football Network released his most recent mock draft with first-round selections for every team in the National Football League. Enriquez believes the Chiefs will select wide receiver Luther Burton III from Missouri.
"The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for answers at wide receiver. Rashee Rice is returning, but Travis Kelce’s future production is uncertain, and Xavier Worthy is dealing with off-field issues. Adding an offensive playmaker is a top priority after an underwhelming offensive season and a blowout loss in the Super Bowl," Enriquez said.
Enriquez believes the Chiefs will use their first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft to help add to the unit, which is thin and could get thinner at any moment. The Chiefs have Rice, Worthy, and Kelce, but they are one injury or off-the-field issue away from having a depleted unit.
"Luther Burden III is coming off a down season after a dominant campaign in 2023. However, that was largely due to Missouri’s puzzling offensive scheme rather than a decline in talent," Enriquez said.
"Burden is strong and physical in contested-catch situations. His ability to win in tight coverage should translate well to the NFL. Some teams may see him as a pure slot receiver, but once he’s free from his college scheme, Burden could unlock even more potential."
Kansas City must continue improving Patrick Mahomes' supporting cast over this offseason.
