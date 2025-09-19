Nagy Points Out Hollywood Brown’s Role on Pivotal Play
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke from the podium at team headquarters prior to Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs this week will visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
On whether the running backs are missing creases:
NAGY: “It’s hit and miss per play. There are some runs where I think we all see that, and the RBs see it. I think that’s every game. It’s our job as coaches to make sure that they understand where that’s at, and then when to hit it is a big part of it.
“The correction part of any game when you go through it, win, lose or draw, you want to make sure we’re teaching the right stuff to them. Then they got to execute it. Just understanding with our RBs and knowing in our run game we want to really get that going. It hasn’t been there yet, but that’s something we want to emphasize.”
On how the absence of wide receivers has affected the team offensively, and head coach Andy Reid:
NAGY: “Probably one of the first things that – what I love about Coach Reid -- is what he instills in his players and coaches, is we stay away from the excuses of the personnel part of it, or you don’t have this or don’t have that. So, we’re all engraved that way.
“What’s real is that you go through training camp and go through OTAs, timing is important. At the same point in time, the next-guy-up mentality for when there are issues or a suspension or whatever when you don’t have guys, we got to roll. That’s who we have. That’s what I think for us as coaches, is how do we put the players in the best position to do what they do best to succeed.
“And you look at the last two games – really three games against three really good – two defenses with the Chargers and the Eagles. It’s not easy, but we’re there and it’s not good enough for us but we know we are close.
“The next part that, Coach Reid does and (General Manager Brett) Veach, they bring in people that are really good at handling adversity and I think more than anything, when you go through obstacles like we’re going through right now, trying to figure out what is the identity, how do we put more points up with where we are at right now.
“It’s easy to do when you have good people. Some places don’t have that. And what I really like is we have that, so that’s what we’re going to do.”
On Josh Simmons’ tackle Sunday after the interception:
NAGY: “It was spectacular. It just goes to show that it can be anybody at any time that can make a big-time play. I also say this: Everyone saw that tackle, which he was going with his miles per hour and making a great hit, saved a big-time play.
“But, you go back and look and No. 5 (Hollywood Brown) was going to get him, too. You look at Hollywood and what he was doing from that angle, he was going to be next. One thing that we try to do is really make sure that we are holding each other accountable and get together and show that kind of stuff and let them see – not just the bad stuff or what we can do better, or what we can call better or execute. But also, too, the good stuff of what’s there and what we’re going to get to because we will get there.”
