Mike Edwards Shares Excitement in Returning to Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have reunited with veteran safety Mike Edwards on a one-year deal for the 2025 campaign. After departing Kansas City to join the Buffalo Bills, ultimately ending up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past season, Edwards comes back looking to thrive with the boys.
Edwards adds a veteran presence in the locker room for young safety Jaden Hicks, who has shined last season in his first campaign in the pros. The addition of Edwards also brings extra insurance should there be sophomore season blues for Hicks.
The best part of the veteran returning to the franchise has easily been his excitement in doing so. It sure takes off some pressure and anxiety returning to a franchise he found success with, as well as reconnecting with familiar faces.
Edwards took to his Instagram to post old photos published with his old teammates in a Chiefs uniform. From taking pictures with his family to showing off some of his best plays, the two-time Super Bowl champion looks to return back to work and produce in his second stint with the team.
He's even taken to his X page to address the Chiefs Kingdom, stating "We BACK".
In his only year in Kansas City, Edwards played in 17 games, collecting 51 total tackles, one interception, five passes defended, and two stuffs. Edwards and Hicks will likely split the time at the safety position given they both play different stylistically.
If Edwards can return to the form he had in his first year with the Chiefs, the defense could see themselves climbing the ranks compared to the rest of the National Football League in average offensive net yards allowed per game.
According to PFF.com, Edwards earned an overall grade of 72 last season, placing him as an above average defender. He was also an elite defender against the pass rush game, where he ranked 12th compared to the 171 qualified safeties.
Still looking to showcase he's got more to give, Edwards sent a message to the Chiefs Kingdom following him putting pen to paper.
"What up, Chiefs Kingdom? Mike Edwards, reporting live here. Can't wait to be back. Excited to be back, man, ready to get to work. Let's go!"
