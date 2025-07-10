Arrowhead Report

Analyst Presents Possible Challenge in Trey Smith-Chiefs Extension

The Kansas City Chiefs have until July 15 to reach a deadline with offensive guard Trey Smith.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) poses for a photo after winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs and offensive guard Trey Smith have been the center of conversation recently, as the deadline for a contract extension is approaching. Come July 15, if Smith isn't signed to an extension, he will play on the franchise tag that the Chiefs signed him to earlier this offseason.

General manager Brett Veach has made his vision clear in wanting to keep Smith in Kansas City long-term. Earlier this offseason, Veach told the media that he and his staff would be focusing on the 2025 NFL Draft before worrying about contract extensions with Smith or the fifth-year options to George Karlaftis and Trent McDuffie.

With Karlaftis and McDuffie both signed to fifth-year contracts, the only thing left to due on Veach's to-do list is reach an agreement with Smith. Smith's franchise tag is for $23.4 million. However, analyst Mike Florio brings up a potential challenge in the contract negotiation process.

"For the Chiefs and Smith, the challenge becomes turning that large one-year payment into a multi-year deal. The usual approach is to fully guarantee the player the first year and second year (at a 20-percent raise over the first year), with two or three non-guaranteed years on the back end," Florio wrote.

"Given the magnitude of the tag and the realities of the guard position, it could be a challenge to get a deal done before Tuesday of next week. For Smith, the choice is to proceed at $23.4 million in 2025 with either $28.08 million or a trip to the open market in 2026 — or to accept the team’s best offer on a multi-year deal."

Smith has turned his career into a good one, as the former sixth-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. A one-time Pro-Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion in his career thus far, Smith would be a hot commodity if he hit the free agent market.

Smith has become a piece to build the offensive line around for the future. However, the Chiefs do have to be smart with their money, and while keeping Smith is important, it may be difficult for the front office to open up the checkbooks for a hefty contract offer.

