Where Trey Smith's Market Value Sits for 2026
The Kansas City Chiefs approached this offseason with the offensive line in mind. Following a season in which quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked the most times in his career, and an eventual Super Bowl defeat, the offensive line was a glaring need for adjustment in Kansas City.
The Chiefs made a smart move to keep their offensive line stable rather than taking a step back by exercising a franchise tag on veteran offensive guard Trey Smith. Smith was one of the best guards in the National Football League a season ago, and didn't account for any of the sacks Mahomes took.
Smith will earn $23.4 million from the franchise tag, making him the fourth-highest paid player on the Chiefs roster. Smith made his first Pro Bowl last season and had the fourth-most snaps at right guard last season. All in all, the Chiefs were smart by not letting Smith walk.
With hopes of getting an extension done, Smith would be the type of player to keep on the offensive line for years to come if the Chiefs want to prioritize protecting Mahomes. Smith has also played in a full 17-game season three times out of his four seasons, showcasing his worth.
All those things get thought of when thinking about what a certain player should make. As it currently stands, ahead of the 2025 campaign, Smith is projected for a hefty payday, should the Chiefs and he cross that road sometime soon.
According to Spotrac.com, Smith has a projected market value of four years worth $78.8 million. That comes to an average annual salary of $19.7 million per season, which is a step back from what the franchise tag is set to pay him this season.
That type of contract is comparable to other guards in the NFL, such as Landon Dickerson of the Philadelphia Eagles ($21 million average salary), Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons ($20.5 million average salary), and Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts ($20 million average salary).
The Chiefs will need to be scarce when it comes to their finances in the upcoming seasons, needing to pay several young players if they want to maintain a dynasty-type roster.
Check us out by following us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.