What Is the Most Expensive Chiefs Ticket Price This Season?
Dreaming of attending the Week 2 Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium? Pull up the Brinks Truck.
According to Front Office Sports, the Chiefs’ Sept. 14 home opener against Super Bowl champion Philadelphia is the NFL’s hottest and most expensive ticket since the schedule release. According to data from TickPick, a leading North American ticket marketplace, FOS said the showdown’s $749 average price is the league’s most expensive single game.
So, unless you’re Taylor Swift and have connections, either head to your bank or reserve that Sunday afternoon for a date on your couch with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson. Kickoff on CBS is 3:25 p.m. ET.
It’ll mark the earliest Super Bowl rematch in a regular season since the Denver Broncos outlasted Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in the opening game of the 2016 campaign, 21-20.
It’s also just the 11th time in league history that Super Bowl teams will play in the following regular season. The Chiefs have been scheduled for three of those, including Sept. 14.
Over the prior 10 instances, the defending champions are 8-2, including Philadelphia’s 2023 win at Arrowhead the year after the Chiefs beat Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII. The only other team to avenge a Super Bowl loss was the 1993 Buffalo Bills, who beat the Cowboys.
According to FOS, the Eagles also have the second-most expensive single game in the league. The kickoff game on Sept. 4 at Lincoln Financial Field against Dallas has an average ticket price of $706.
Las Vegas at Dallas on Nov. 17 ($673), Detroit at Green Bay on Nov. 27 ($656), Chicago at Dallas on Sept. 21 ($620), Green Bay at Cincinnati on Oct. 12 ($613), Green Bay at Detroit on Sept. 7 ($610), Green Bay at Minnesota on Nov. 23 ($583), Green Bay at Philadelphia on Nov. 10 ($579), and Green Bay at Chicago on Dec. 7 ($508) round out the top 10.
While Green Bay dominates that list, the Packers don’t own the league’s most expensive schedule. Their NFC North rival in Detroit owns that distinction. FOS said Lions games currently average $539, just ahead of Green Bay ($538), Kansas City ($503), Philadelphia ($486), and Las Vegas ($444). Cleveland ($151) owns the NFL’s cheapest average ticket price.
