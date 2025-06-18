NBA Hall of Famer Sounds Off on Chiefs' Division Chances
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the rulers of the AFC West for nine straight seasons. Going into the new campaign, the Chiefs look to push their division-winning ways to the next level, but it won't be as easy as it has been in years past.
The Chiefs' division opponents, the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos, have all done their part this offseason in bettering their roster. Since three of the franchises in the division made the playoffs last season, the AFC West will be a dogfight early, and hopefully turn in the Chiefs' favor late.
That being said, it must be said that the Chiefs won 15 games last season, and could have flirted with being winners of 16 games in Week 18 if the starters had entered the game. Regardless, the Chiefs were good last season with a handful of roster pieces that were injured.
According to NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, the Chiefs are still one of the most difficult teams to take down going into the new season.
"Now you're saying we got our offensive weapons back? And we went 15-2? I wouldn't be shocked if the Chiefs go undefeated," Pierce said on SPEAK. "I'm confident in the Chiefs, a motivated Chiefs."
While the claim is farfetched, the message that Pierce is trying to send is that the Chiefs have only gotten better this offseason. The return of the likes of Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown for a full season makes the Chiefs better in the wide receiving room, and yet, without them for a full season, they won 15 games.
Tight end Travis Kelce reportedly lost a ton of weight this offseason, which is another reason why the Chiefs should look better on offense. Their defense hasn't nearly needed as much reconstruction, as they have been one of the better defensive teams the past few seasons.
With the Chiefs eyeing several primetime games, as well as revenge against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, the hopes are high at Chiefs minicamp as they gear up for the new campaign. While going undefeated might be a stretch, Kansas City has too much talent to be doubted ahead of the season.
