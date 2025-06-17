Chiefs Fall Out of Top 10 in Offensive Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs lost some of their offensive power last season as a whole. Not only did several key pieces fall to injury, but the offensive line had its weaknesses, which allowed defenses to put a ton of pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Going into the new campaign,
Going into mandatory minicamp, the Chiefs will be looking to find the most effective ways to move the ball down the field, something that plagued them in 2024. However, with an improved offensive line, at least on paper, returning wide receivers, and Patrick Mahomes, fans would think the Chiefs would obtain a Top 10 offense.
However, in a recent PFF Offensive Rankings written by Kyle Soppe, the Chiefs aren't seen as a Top 10 offense. While they aren't far behind the mark, this isn't the type of rankings the organization wanted to see ahead of their minicamp. Overall, Soppe ranked the Chiefs as having the 12th-best offense in the National Football League going into 2025.
"The Kansas City Chiefs were a top-five unit for four straight years (2019-22), but have developed into a 'it’s not if, but when' we peak sort of team. They are the opposite of the Bills/Ravens; we will trust them to get it together at the right time until they don’t," Soppe wrote.
"The odds of Kansas City finishing much higher than this don’t seem too likely (an explosive Rashee Rice season could change some things), but that’s more because they don’t have the desire to, not because its ceiling is any different than some of the names sitting atop this list."
Luckily for Kansas City, they are the highest ranked offense among the rest of the AFC West, with the Denver Broncos ranking 16th, the Los Angeles Chargers ranking 17th, and the Las Vegas Raiders bringing in the rear, ranking 29th.
Xavier Worthy is one player to keep an eye on this season as he goes into year two, as he could help elevate the roster into the Top 10. Also, Chiefs rookie Jalen Royals is another factor to help raise the stock of the Chiefs' offense.
All in all, the Chiefs shouldn't be counted out for what they have, as they have proven time and time again that they can go toe to toe with the best the NFL has to offer and walk away victorious.
