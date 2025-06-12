New Chiefs DE Robinson Hosts Annual Youth Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs have added to their defensive game plan a ton this offseason. Whether that be through pro free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft, the defense has more reinforcements. One of the new players heading to the franchise is former fourth-round draft pick, defensive end Janarius Robinson.
Robinson spent his first two seasons in the National Football League with the Chiefs' division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. While he is being brought in is purely a depth measure, Robinson has strengths to bring to this Chiefs franchise, as they look to obtain a Top 10 defense throughout the 2025 campaign.
The Chiefs are still months out from Week 1 of the new campaign, and with mandatory minicamp set to commence next week, Robinson is taking time out of his Friday to spend hosting the annual “Win Within” football and cheerleading camp at Bay High School’s Tommy Oliver Stadium.
Robinson is originally from Florida, so heading back home to host the Win Within football camp for the youth hits home to him. The one-day camp will take place Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to youth football players and cheerleaders in 1st through the 8th grade (ages 6-14).
This isn't a new event for Robinson, having hosted the event before. It allows young kids who love the game of football to relate to the new Chiefs defensive end, as he was once in their shoes. Looking to increase youth participation in football, what Robinson is doing is masterful and important.
“It all started when I was young. I watched guys come through Bay High, Khyri Thornton, Bert Reed, some of those guys,” Robinson said in an interview with mypanhandle.com. “I just put myself in the kids’ shoes. I was once in those shoes, looking up to guys, so I know they’re looking up to me. I think it’s very important to come back and show those kids that I did it, they can do it as well.”
Robinson has expressed his excitement to begin this new journey of football with the Chiefs this season, as the franchise hopes his veteran leadership rubs off on some of the younger defensive players in the system.
