Examining the Flag-Happy Referee Crew Chiefs Get This Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Shawn Hochuli’s dad was the most muscular referee in league history. The younger referee has also gotten in some good bicep and deltoid workouts this year, by throwing flags.

Hochuli’s crew enters this week tied for the league lead with 18.69 penalties called per game. That could be bad news for Kansas City (6-7) in an AFC West showdown with the Chargers (9-4) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

The Chiefs are 0-4 this season when officials walk off at least 10 penalties against Kansas City, including the Week 1 loss to the Chargers in Brazil (10 penalties, 71 yards). The other setbacks were at Jacksonville in Week 5 (13 for 109), at Denver in Week 11 (10 for 69) and Thanksgiving at Dallas (10 for 119).

Oct 13, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks with referee Shaun Hochuli (83) during the first half against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

But Kansas City actually got its penalties under control in last week’s loss to Houston (five flags, 20 yards). Drawing Alan Eck, whose crew throws flags at one of the lowest rates in the NFL, the Chiefs were victimized by a bad call and a non-call.

And three weeks ago against the Colts, Kansas City drew Alex Moore, who’s tied with Hochuli for the most penalties per game. The Chiefs escaped with a 23-20 overtime win.

The Chiefs have been victimized by quantity and quality of subjective calls in 2025.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) runs for a first down against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Most frequent subjective call

It’s offensive holding, something Hochuli’s crew has called on average 3.2 times per game (42 flags, 13 games). That could be a factor for the Chiefs, whose offensive line could feature Esa Pole making his first NFL start.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Esa Pole (79) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chargers in Week 4

A week after the Chiefs went into MetLife Stadium and beat the Giants in Week 3, Hochuli’s team drew the Chargers in Week 4.

Hochuli’s officials combined to throw 25 flags in that game, as the 0-3 Giants upset the 3-0 Chargers, 21-18. The visiting team, Los Angeles got 15 of the 25 penalties.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) falls during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium, Sep 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last Chiefs games

Sunday marks Hochuli’s first Chiefs game since the meaningless 2024 season finale at Denver, where Kansas City rested most of its starters in a 38-0 Broncos win.

In bookend fashion, Hochuli’s crew also officiated Kansas City’s first game of the 2024 season, the dramatic 27-20 verdict in which Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely missed a game-tying touchdown catch by a toenail.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) scores a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In 2023, Hochuli’s crew actually drew three Chiefs games, the 19-8 win over Denver, the 27-17 victory at New England, and Kansas City’s dramatic, 27-24 triumph at Buffalo in the divisional round of the playoffs.

