How Janarius Robinson Revamps the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to add depth to their defensive, specifically at the front line. On Friday, the Chiefs and defensive edge rusher Janarius Robinson agreed to a one-year deal according to agency SportsTrust Advisors.
Robinson has spent the past two years of his NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders, playing 10 games for the team in 2024. In those appearances, Robinson managed to record 5 total tackles, half a sack, and two quarterback hits. Robinson notched a sack, tackle for loss, and two QB hits the season prior.
Originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 4th round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Robinson has also been a part of the Philadelphia Eagles' roster as well, but never managed to step on the field for them.
The Chiefs have consistently been a favorite to take a defensive lineman high in the upcoming draft. Since the departure of defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, Kansas City has been searching for a way to replace him. Whether it be hosting a top-30 visit for a potential prospect or searching for free agent talent.
Signing Robinson gives the Chiefs some much-needed experience and numbers on the defensive line. While he wasn't brought in to carry the load, Robinson is still young and has two years of NFL play under his belt, a valuable luxury compared to drafting an unproven rookie.
In his two years on the Raiders, Robinson managed to learn and grow under star edge rusher Maxx Crosby. In a post-game locker room interview, reporter Hondo Carpenter asked Robinson about the importance of playing under a mentor like Crosby:
"I mean, it's tremendous to have arguably the best defensive end in the league in your room and being able to pick his brain and pick his ear and just learn how he goes about his business each and every day," said Robinson. "It's an honor just to see that day in and day out from a guy like Maxx. Like I said you can't get no better than to be in a room and to be shoulder to shoulder with a guy like that."
Adding Robinson only helps the Chiefs get closer to yet another top-10 defense. I'm sure we're all very excited to see how this move plays out in 2025.
Don't forget to shoot us a follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
You can also visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.