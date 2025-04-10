New Chiefs DE Robinson on Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs added defensive journeyman Janarius Robinson to boost the defensive depth. The former Las Vegas Raider joins the Chiefs after originally getting drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.
Robinson made a pitstop with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles before landing with the Raiders in 2023. In the two seasons he's played in the National Football League, he has always been on the defensive side against the Chiefs.
In his introductory press conference Wednesday, the Chiefs' newest defensive end touched on how excited he is to be on the same side of the Kansas City offense, rather than trying to defend them.
"Very explosive offense and a great quarterback; it'll be a pleasure to be on the good side of things now and not having to chase them around," Robinson said. "You know, the Travis Kelce and {Patrick} Mahomes thing that they have going on, it'll be good to be on that team. It's just a wonderful opportunity to be a part of the Chiefs."
Between 2023 and 2024, Robinson collected 13 total tackles in 16 games played with Las Vegas. He also brought in seven solo tackles, has earned himself two quarterback sacks, and 2.5 stuffs. Typically a backup defender throughout his career, Robinson could easily thrive in the defensive scheme set up by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
The former fourth-round selection has seen his confidence tested over the years. From being a part of the Vikings to the Eagles to the Raiders and now the Chiefs, it can be daunting on a player. But Robinson looks at it as a learning experience and an opportunity to make new connections within the organization.
"Coming in, willing to learn and willing to build friendships and relationships with people within the building and the within the team; that's what makes the transition very easy," Robinson said.
Whether Robinson is used as a depth resource or as a mainstay in the defensive core, his openness on day one should tell the Chiefs Kingdom that he is willing to do whatever it takes to help the franchise reach its ultimate goal.
