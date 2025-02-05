2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Pair DT Chris Jones With Rising Star
Every day we get closer to the draft, and with every day comes a plethora of new draft updates and mock drafts. In NFL Network's most recent mock, draft analyst Lance Zierlein projects the Chiefs to pair perennial All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones with senior DT Tyleik Williams.
Coming off a fresh national title and final season with the Georgia Bulldogs, Williams becomes an intriguing talent for many teams in the league. Choosing not to participate in the Senior Bowl, Williams will look to turn heads in the upcoming NFL scouting combine.
Tagged primarily as a run-stopping DT, many experts believe he has the athleticism to be more than that. Here's what Zierlein had to say:
"Williams is a violent point-of-attack DT who is more than just a run-plugger -- he's a tackle-maker inside."
Playing all FOUR seasons at Georgia, Williams' impact was instantly felt. In his freshman season he notched five sacks as a nose-tackle! What really stands out through Williams' progression however is the shift in tackle rates. In Williams' senior season, he had nearly 3 times the amount of tackles as his freshman year, while still getting to the quarterback recording 2.5 sacks.
What does this show? Versatility. Many NFL players get drafted for one specific trait and spend their whole careers honing that singular skill. The fact that Williams has shown progression within his career in multiple areas of defense is a luxury that many NFL teams would die to have.
This is not the first time that the Chiefs have been linked to players on the defensive front. This comes a few weeks after both Daniel Jeremiah and PFF predicted the Chiefs to stack up their defensive line in this year's draft.
The defensive line is the foundation of all defenses, it's what allows quarterbacks to make mistakes so other defensive playmakers can actually go make a play. The Chiefs already have a proven front with both Jones and DE George Karlaftis. Grabbing a prospect like Williams will allow some of the pressure to be taken off Jones, and make them a more cohesive unit as a whole.
The draft is a ways away, but it's time for teams to start looking toward the future. Williams will make a fine defensive tackle in the league, and the Chiefs would be wise to consider him as a key piece for their defensive future.