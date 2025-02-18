2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Replace Travis Kelce in Recent Mock
Travis Kelce has officially been given a deadline for his retirement decision. After a devastating loss in Super Bowl LIX, Kansas City's star tight end gave the Chiefs notice about his decision to take time and contemplate hanging up the cleats for good.
With his future uncertain, the Chiefs need to look for possible replacements for the all-time great, either through free agency or the upcoming draft. According to Jordan Plocher of Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs are predicted to take Michigan TE Colston Loveland with their late first-round pick.
After watching the Chiefs' offense in the Super Bowl, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if the team used this pick on an offensive lineman. However, Travis Kelce is going into his 13th season, and drafting his replacement before he leaves would do wonders for maintaining Kansas City's offensive success in the coming years. Loveland averaged a very impressive 2.67 yards per route run in 2024 to go along with his 90.6 PFF receiving grade.- Jordan Plocher
In Loveland's 3 years in Ann Arbor, he put up 1,466 receiving yards to go along with 11 total touchdowns. While these numbers may not be eye-popping, Loveland did showcase steady improvement from year to year. Quarterback play and a lack of passing offense due to Michigan's run-heavy scheme has always prevented Loveland from showing his true offensive prowess.
In an offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, that could all change. Head coach Andy Reid is sure to unlock Loveland's abilities. Standing at 6'5 and 245 pounds, playing through Reid's system would surely let him show the league why he's arguably the most physically-gifted tight end prospect in this year's class.
The Chiefs have to make changes on the offensive side of the ball, whether it be the offensive line or skill players. That decision will come down to what Travis Kelce will decide to do come March 14th. If Kansas City truly decides to present Mahomes with another weapon, Loveland would be the guy to look at.
