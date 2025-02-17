Why is No One Mentioning This Massive Trade Target for Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs absolutely need to add some more weapons for Patrick Mahomes this offseason, regardless of whether or not Rashee Rice gets back on the field in 2025.
Let's be honest: outside of a healthy Rice, it's slim pickings for the Chiefs' receiving corps. Marquise Brown may walk via free agency, and JuJu Smith-Schuster (who is also a free agent) is not scaring anyone at this stage of his career.
Kansas City can attempt to land Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin on the open market, but the Chiefs will unquestionably face stiff competition for the services of both receivers and may ultimately get outbid.
What Kansas City can do is explore the trade market, and one very compelling option exists that no one has really mentioned for Andy Reid's squad: Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf.
Metcalf is widely viewed as a potential trade candidate in the coming months with the Seahawks potentially going in a different direction. Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the team in targets last season, and with Metcalf having one year left on his deal, Seattle may decide to move him.
If the Seahawks do place the 27-year-old on the trade block, the Chiefs should call immediately.
Given his contract status and the fact that he didn't even register 1,000 yards this past year, Metcalf may not command a first-round draft pick. Kansas City may be able to get away with offering a second-rounder and some other capital to acquire him.
Imagine Mahomes throwing the deep ball to Metcalf? It would be terrifying for opposing secondaries, and it's something that the Chiefs must weigh as the offseason begins.
Metcalf has two Pro Bowl campaigns and three 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, topping out at 1,303 yards back in 2020. He is immensely talented, and with the right quarterback (like Mahomes), he could establish himself as one of the very top pass-catchers in football.
A union between Kansas City and Metcalf makes too much sense. That is, of course, assuming that the Seahawks do attempt to gauge the trade market for him.
The Chiefs should be desperate after what just happened in the Super Bowl. It's time to swing for the fences.
