Why David Bailey Would Love Opportunity to Play for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a disappointing 2025 season, which included missing the playoffs after finishing with a 6-11 record and Patrick Mahomes suffering a torn ACL near the end of the year.

Due to that, the Chiefs are slated to pick from the No. 9 spot in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is unfamiliar territory for a team that has reached five Super Bowls and hoisted three Lombardi Trophies since Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018.

While this is a position Kansas City did not envision itself being in at the start of the 2025 season, this is an immense opportunity for the team to hit the reset button and expedite the retooling process. There were several areas that left much to be desired this past season, but the lack of a consistent pass rush was evident, as the Chiefs ranked 26th in the league with 33 sacks.

Luckily for Kansas City, this draft provides a plethora of options along the defensive line, including three premier pass rushers at the top of the draft. The top three pass rushers in this class are Ohio State's Arvell Reese, Texas Tech's David Bailey, and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr.

On Wednesday, the Texas Tech pass rusher spoke with the media at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, revealing details on his visit with the Chiefs and his potential desire to land in Kansas City.

Bailey's Thoughts

"Yeah, I have met with the Kansas City Chiefs," Bailey said. "A great team, a great staff. I really enjoyed my meeting there. I'd be honored to rush alongside Chris Jones. It was just a comfortable meeting; I felt comfortable with them."

What Bailey's Addition Would Mean for Kansas City

The Chiefs' defense has quietly been one of the top units in the league over the past few seasons, but that was not the case in 2025, as it ran out of gas after several deep playoff runs. Additionally, Kansas City's struggles in adding notable resources on that side of the ball contributed to the defense's slide this past season.

Missing several draft picks and whiffing on a couple of free agent acquisitions prevented the defense from progressing and taking the next step. Bailey landing in Kansas City would be reminiscent of his time at Texas Tech, as the 6-foot-3, 251-pound edge rusher made an immediate impact after transferring from Stanford.

Texas Tech has never been known as a defensive powerhouse, but Bailey came in and led the defense with 14.5 sacks, playing a major role in the Red Raiders allowing 11.8 points per game, which ranked fourth in the nation. The veteran pass rusher would have a similar opportunity if he were selected by the Chiefs in the 2026 NFL Draft.