3 Critical Positions Of Need for the Chiefs Ahead of Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs are just days away from a potential historic three-peat in the Super Bowl. Win or loss, this team won’t be the same from a roster perspective with several players expected to enter free agency or are slated to become free agents.
What the Chiefs have done in the last six to seven years is nothing short of phenomenal and they’ll be Super Bowl contenders or, at the very least, playoff contenders, with Mahomes for next six or 10. However, even if they may have Mahomes, football is a team sport and the roster will have several holes that will need to be addressed in free agency or the NFL Draft this offseason.
Let’s take a look at a few of the Chiefs biggest needs ahead of the offseason.
Wide Receiver
Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, DeAndre Hopkins and JuJu Smith-Schuster are all free agents this offseason and there is a chance Mahomes’ security blanket Travis Kelce hangs his cleats up. This will be a reimagined WR room and another year of new targets for the Chiefs franchise QB. While Rashee Rice will return and Xavier Worthy becoming a quality playmaker late in the season, the room has its pieces in place. Finding an adequate No. 3 WR and overall depth will be crucial this offseason.
Defensive Line
The core here is set with George Karlaftis, Chris Jones, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah but after that, there’s plenty of unknown as this unit could also see a revamping. Most of the DL depth are free agents and it's unclear if the entire group returns. Charles Omenihu's inside-out versatility would be welcomed back but this is one of the biggest needs on the roster, undoubtedly. However, this is a great year to need defensive talent in both free agency and the draft and general manager Brett Veech will have plenty of players to choose from this offseason.
Offensive Guard
Trey Smith is a free agent along with fellow starter Mike Caliendo with Joe Thuney at left tackle to end the season. Smith will likely garner a hefty bag as one of the better right guards in the league and it’s unclear if the Chiefs will match the asking price. Thurney should be locked heading into next season by finding more depth and a potential starting RG should be high on the Chiefs priority list. There are a lot of potential guards in this year’s draft. In free agency, there will be a litany of options available. Veach will have his hands full in a pursuit to put the Chiefs in their fourth consecutive Super Bowl.