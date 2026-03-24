Meet Big Citrus, the Unicorn Type Chiefs Are Seeking in Draft
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Big Citrus might start his NFL career playing for Big Red.
A 6-2, 322-pound defensive tackle out of Iowa State, Domonique Orange has the best nickname in a draft since the Jets took Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. Orange, who played for Leon Douglas at North Kansas City High School, isn’t a first-round prospect like Gardner. He’s most likely someone the Chiefs would target on Day 2 or early in Day 3.
Kansas City prospect is unicorn these days
He’s also scheduled a private workout for April 7 and his hometown NFL team will reportedly attend. Truly a rarity these days, Orange just turned 22 so he’s not too old or too young. Orange played 50 games in four seasons, and spent all four years with one college program, something almost unheard of during the NIL and transfer-portal era.
And just because Andy Reid has reclaimed the title of oldest NFL head coach, that doesn’t mean the Chiefs like draft prospects approaching social-security age. General manager Brett Veach prefers younger players, giving Reid and his staff the challenge of developing those with valuable upside like Orange.
“You see it when we're looking at the tags,” Veach said at the scouting combine last month, referring to the magnets that identify each prospect on a draft board, “and you see their birthdates. And then you look at your roster, and a lot of the guys are just as young as these guys, and then it kind of trickles down.”
Veach said when the Chiefs got the mid-January list of underclassmen who filed for draft eligibility, he had to painfully remove about 25 percent of those tags from his top 100 prospects. About a quarter of the players the Chiefs were most excited to draft in April opted to stay in school – due to NIL money, the opportunity for more playing time through the transfer portal, or both.
And by staying in school, they also get older before they enter the NFL. Still, Veach doesn’t see a dip in hunger. He simply sees a shrinking talent pool.
“You’re getting older prospects as you go on,” he said. “So, I don't think that's going to change anytime soon, and that's something that we have to adapt to until there's some wholesale changes on what they do on the college side. I think this is just going to be the way things work now, and it's for us to adapt and adjust to it, and position yourself to get some of the younger players that have a little more growth.”
One way to adapt and adjust is to acquire more picks. General managers increase their odds at winning the lottery when they scratch off more lottery tickets. For the second time four years, Veach did just that with a blockbuster trade the month before a draft. In 2022, he dealt Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. And earlier this month, he acquired four more lottery tickets by sending Trent McDuffie to the Rams.
As of Monday afternoon, Veach now has nine picks in 2026 and, assuming the Chiefs get their three projected compensatory selections, nine more in 2027.
Why Mesidor might be off Chiefs' board
At least this year, don’t expect the Chiefs to passionately pursue some of the draft’s older players, such as Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor, whose body has already absorbed 65 games over six college seasons. He’ll be 25 when Roger Goodell kicks off the draft next month in Pittsburgh.
But younger prospects like Orange are still out there, and Veach said there’s a sweet spot for finding them.
“Now, these guys are just bouncing and getting paid by another school,” Veach said, “and they get paid and they’re playing. So, it's a little bit in that 2, 3, 4 round where you got these younger developmental guys that haven't scratched the surface yet.
“Instead, you're getting a little bit more already finished product, and that's challenging. But I think it's, again, what we have to adapt to. And that goes into how you position your board, and when to be aggressive and when not to be aggressive.”
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Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert