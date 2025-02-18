Analyst Drops Massive Prediction for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice
The Kansas City Chiefs' receiving corps were in rough shape this past season, and much of that had to do with the absence of Rashee Rice.
Rice suffered a torn ACL back in Week 4, knocking him out for the remainder of the year. Up until that point, he had been rolling, as he logged 24 catches for 288 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
That included a 12-catch, 110-yard performance in a Week 3 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
So, we should we expect big things from Rice next season once he returns from his injury? Kyle Soppe of Pro Football Network thinks so and is predicting the 24-year-old to finish top 10 in the NFL in receiving yards in 2025.
"The good news is that Rice’s estimated recovery timeline of four months gives him plenty of time to ramp up for the 2025 season, suggesting he shouldn’t experience a significant lag in performance," Soppe wrote. "... By now, we know Travis Kelce will be on some type of maintenance plan that reduces his regular season production to preserve him for the playoffs. [Marquise] Brown and DeAndre Hopkins are both free agents, which could lead to another thin wide receiver room next season. All that shapes up to have Rice serve as Patrick Mahomes’ top target next regular season, allowing him to deliver the type of production he was headed for in 2024."
However, if Rice is healthy and available, there is no doubt that he will be one of the most intriguing playmakers to watch in 2025. Not just for the Chiefs, but in all of football for the 2025 season.
The Southern Methodist product was selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and enjoyed a very impressive rookie campaign, hauling in 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven scores. He also snared 26 balls for 262 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs, helping lead Kansas City to a Super Bowl championship.
Rice appears to have the potential to develop into a No. 1 receiver, so we will see if he can take a big step next season.
