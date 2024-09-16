Andy Reid Not Ready to Name Chiefs Left Tackle Starter for Week 3 vs. Falcons
Late in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Andy Reid made a major change to the offensive lineup. After a long day against Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, Reid pulled rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia in favor of second-year tackle Wanya Morris. After the game, Reid said he'd need to revisit the film before deciding if Suamataia or Morris would start in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons. During his Monday media availability, Reid still wasn't ready to name a starter.
"I haven't gone that direction yet as far as the starter or not the starter, but he's obviously got things he needs to work on and get worked out," Reid said regarding Suamataia. "Like I said last night, I felt like we needed to take a step back to take a step forward, and whether he's in or out, I still think that was the right thing to do there. And if he's out this week, then it'd be the right thing to do with that. We haven't lost confidence in him, he was going against a good player, and he's got to learn from it. I think he mentioned that to you, that he's got to take it in and get better. And I would tell you that with some of our young guys that played last night, they've got to learn from the experiences they get in these games."
Later during his Monday meeting with the media, Reid was asked about the offensive line's performance in the running game. While Reid said he thought the unit performed well on the ground, the head coach said there's still plenty for the front five to work on.
"We've got to build on that, though," Reid said. "There were a couple issues here and there in the pass game, it wasn't just Kingsley, there were other guys involved too. Kingsley's was more magnified, there were more of them, but there were other breakdowns that we had, so we've got to make sure we tighten that up a little bit."