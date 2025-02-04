BREAKING: Chiefs' Andy Reid Confirms Return as HC for 2025 NFL Season
With less than a week left before Super Bowl LIX, both teams are in the midst of final preparations before the big game. As head coach Andy Reid gets his team ready for their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, he clarifyed to the media that he plans to stay in the captain's seat, regardless of how the game plays out.
Reid spoke to reporters this week, where he confirmed that he would return as the Chiefs' HC for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.
Reid has made it clear on multiple occasions that he doesn't care about the records. He's a coach because he loves the game of football, and he loves what he does. He told the media that he's not returning to chase wins or records, but rather because he's still passionate about teaching the game:
Reid has been in a leadership position for quite a while now. Originally, Reid was the HC of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2012. After being fired at the end of the 2012 season, the Chiefs quickly hired Reid and gave him full control of the team.
Under his leadership, Kansas City has made the Super Bowl 5 times in the past 6 years. They also have a chance to become the first team in NFL history to achieve the 3-peat. Many believe that the Chiefs are the next great dynasty after the Brady-led New England Patriots. While QB Patrick Mahomes has been a big factor in the Chiefs' success, it's was Reid who took a chance on him. He's the one who developed him and helped guide him at every step.
Reid boasts a career 273 wins, which places him at 4th all-time for any NFL head coach. He is also the winningest coach in both Chiefs and Eagles history. Last year, Reid signed a contract extension with Kansas City that would bind him to the organization through 2029. However, there's no telling if Reid will call it before that contract year.
Andy Reid is irrefutably the greatest head coach to ever lead the Chiefs. While the long-term future for Reid is uncertain, Chiefs fans should be grateful that he's coming back next year to lead KC once again.