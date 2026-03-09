Khyiris Tonga Is Chiefs' Newest Answer to AFC West Rushing Attacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Run the ball and stop the run.

In the first two hours of free agency on Monday, the Chiefs seemed to immediately take on significant characteristics of that new team identity – especially after landing defensive tackle and part-time fullback Khyiris Tonga.

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

General manager Brett Veach told the world that’s what the Chiefs wanted to do, especially on offense. And now, the Chiefs have solidified one of the most formidable interior rushing attacks in the league – especially when Kingsley Suamataia’s former BYU teammate is blocking for new running back Kenneth Walker. Patrick Mahomes now has two best friends behind him in short-yardage situations.

Smashmouth Chiefs

“Well, I think certainly we want to get more explosive in the running game,” Veach said at the combine Feb. 24. “And we've invested in that interior, in Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey. I mean, two of the best in the league. And we thought Kingsley made a big step. I mean, those are three talented interior players. So, I think, and we've talked about it, and Coach has done an amazing job with his staff cranking on that scheme eval, but I think being more explosive in the running game.

“And really taking advantage of those interior three to kind of impose your will on an opposing team's defense. But in the running game, it takes a lot of pressure off everybody. So, I think if we can be more explosive and more effective in the running game, I think obviously we take a lot of pressure off Pat, especially coming back early in the season with the injury.”

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (95) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in the fourth quarter in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Shortly after nailing down Walker on Monday, the Chiefs agreed to terms with Tonga, a player who lined up opposite Walker in the Super Bowl.

Per multiple reports, Tonga has agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $21 million. His addition solidifies the center of the Chiefs’ defensive line, a clear upgrade over run-stoppers Derrick Nnadi and Mike Pennel (both of whom are free agents).

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) greets the officials at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Furthermore, Tonga’s addition should help alleviate some of Chris Jones’ double-team blocks on the interior of the line, and allow Steve Spagnuolo a bit of flexibility to move Jones around the front and capitalize on one-on-one matchups.

A 6-2, 335-pound lineman entering his sixth season, Tonga initially entered the league as Chicago’s seventh-round selection (250th overall) in the 2021 draft. Released in training camp of his second season, he spent parts of two seasons (2022-23) with the Vikings before joining the Cardinals as an unrestricted free agent in 2024. He signed a one-year deal with Vrabel’s Patriots last March and helped New England to its first Super Bowl berth in seven years.

Tonga is a dawg — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) March 9, 2026

But the most fascinating development with regard to Tonga is his ability to play offense. Former Chiefs linebacker Mike Vrabel immediately saw Tonga’s potential in the Patriots’ run game, using him on 14 offensive snaps in 2024.

Tonga, who turns 30 in July, does not have an NFL carry but did score on a 3-yard touchdown run as a junior in 2019 with BYU.