BREAKING: Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes Fail in Quest of 3-Peat
The Kansas City Chiefs will not be three-peating.
The Chiefs had a chance to become the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row but ultimately fell 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX
The Chiefs had arguably the worst first half of the Mahomes era, with the Chiefs barely moving the ball on offense. The Eagles' defensive line consistent hounded Mahomes, putting the Chiefs' star quarterback under pressure on each significant passing down.
Mahomes was 7-of-15 for 41 yards and two interceptions in the first half, including a pick-six thrown to Cooper DeJean to put the Chiefs in a 17-0 hole. After an A.J. Brown touchdown, the Chiefs went into halftime with a 24-0 deficit as the Eagles continued to see off on the Chiefs' offense.
According to Pro Football Network: Before Sunday's game and since 2000, only four teams have trailed by 24 or more points in a Super Bowl. Those teams have a combined record of 1-3, with all four trailing by at least 24 points at some point in the first half.
Philadelphia’s 24-point lead ties San Francisco for the second-largest halftime lead in Super Bowl history. The 49ers led the Broncos by 24 in Super Bowl XXIV. Washington holds the largest Super Bowl halftime lead, leading Denver by 25 in Super Bowl XXII, PFN said. This was also only the fourth time since the start of 2021 that the Chiefs of trailed by 17 or more. They are 1-3 in those games. The win was in Week 5 of the 2022 season when facing the Raiders (also 17-0).
Mahomes wasn't the only Chief struggling -- not by a long short. Future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce didn't record a single catch on two targets in the first half, while the Chiefs' offense as a whole struggled to get open for their heavily-pressured quarterback.
The defense held tough throughout the contest, but several key penalties kept the Eagles on the field when the Chiefs' defense forced Jalen Hurts and company off the field.
This was a team loss. Mahomes was at his worst, though, and he is the spark the Chiefs have always relied on during their historic run.
With Mahomes off his game, the Chiefs got pushed off track and history got snatched from their grasps.
