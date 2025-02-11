BREAKING: Kansas City Chiefs Sign 11 Players to Reserve/ Future Deals
The Chiefs wrapped up their 2024 season, signing eleven players to reserve/ future contracts, retaining their rights in Kansas City. As the Chiefs begin to navigate their current cap situation along with their roster needs, these eleven players will have an opportunity to make the team's 53-man roster come fall.
According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs sealed deals with...
Jason Brownlee. Brownlee, a 2023 UDFA WR out of Southern Miss was a New York Jet for two years before being released. He was added to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad in January.
Baylor Cupp. A 2024 UDFA TE from Texas Tech, he was added to the Chiefs practice squad in August. He finished the season injured after playing in one game, a Sunday Night win against the Chargers.
Siaki Ika. A former third-round pick, Ika has the best shot to make the 53-man roster come this fall due to his experience and the lack of depth on the Chiefs defensive line. Ika was cut by the Browns in August, signed to the Browns practice squad, released, signed to the Eagles practice squad, released, and then finally added to the Chiefs practice squad in December.
Chukwuebuka Godrick. The offensive tackle is an NFL-designated International Pathway Player who signed with the Chiefs in 2023. Godrick stands at 6'5, 293 pounds. He is 24 years old and from Aguleri, Nigeria.
Fabien Lovett. A 316-pound defensive tackle out of Florida State, Lovett was a 2024 UDFA addition who spent the season on the practice squad. Like Ika, Lovett will be competing to fill out the defensive tackle room.
Chris Oladokun. A 2022 seventh-round draft pick by the Steelers, the former South Dakota State QB will have an opportunity to fight for the QB2 job Carson Wentz is expected to vacate. He has been on the team since 2022 and saw his first NFL action against Denver this season. He has served as the team's QB3 in the past.
Justyn Ross. Ross begins his fourth season with the Chiefs after going undrafted due to health issues. Ross appeared in two games last season.
Darius Rush. A 2023 fifth-round pick from the Colts, Rush began the 2023 with the Chiefs after being waived by Indianapolis. Rush would then finish the season with the Steelers before rejoining the Chiefs for the 2024 season. He played in two games this past season.
Eric Scott. A sixth-round cornerback out of Southern Miss, Scott was originally drafted by the Cowboys. He spent all of 2024 on the Chiefs practice squad.
Tyquan Thornton. Thornton played sparingly for the Chiefs, hauling in four receptions for 47 yards. A former second-round pick from New England, Thornton is a speedster and could fill the role Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is expected to vacate.
