Chiefs Full 2025 Mock Draft: Re-Enforcing the Line of Scrimmage
Super Bowl LIX exposed Kansas City's holes in their roster and the draft has more than enough talent to fill it. Here's a Chiefs 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
Note: 1.31 will mean round one, pick 31. The number before the decimal is the round, the number after is the position they were picked in regards to the entire draft.
1.31: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
2.63: Trade! The Kansas City Chiefs trade picks 63 and 168 to the New York Giants for picks 65 and 104. With the 63rd and 168th selections, the Giants pick Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky and Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse.
3.65: Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon
3.66: Trade! The Kansas City Chiefs trade picks 66 and 232 to the Cleveland Browns for picks 67 and a 2026th fourth-round selection. The Browns selected Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss with the 66th overall pick. They also selected Jamoi Mayes, WR, Cincinnati with the 232nd pick.
3.67: Trade! The Kansas City Chiefs trade picks 67 and 256 to the New Orleans Saints for picks 71 and a 2026th third-round selection. With the 67th and 256th selections, the Saints pick Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss and Adin Huntington, DT, Tulane.
3.71: Trade! The Kansas City Chiefs trade picks 71 and their 2026th seventh round selection to the New England Patriots for picks 77 and 127. The Patriots selected Jayden Higgins with pick 71.
3.77: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
3.95: Luke Kandra, OG, Cincinnati
4. 104: Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma
4. 127: Trade! The Kansas City Chiefs trade pick 127 to the Chicago Bears for picks 149 and 235. With the 127th selection, the Bears select Sebastian Castro, S, Iowa.
5. 149: Theo Wease Jr, WR, Missouri
7. 235: Benjamin Yurosek, TE, Georgia
After getting through a ton of trades, the Chiefs re-enforce their defensive line with Nolan while reinventing their offensive line. Kandra fills in for Trey Smith perfectly and Conerly Jr allows Joe Thuney to return to guard.
This allows Kingsley Suamataia to develop in case he becomes the answer to replace Jawaan Taylor. Patrick Mahomes grabs two reliable weapons with Ayomanor and Wease Jr while Yurosek can help replace Travis Kelce's production while potentially extending his career.
Billy Bowman helps fill out the safety room. Considering the Chiefs are able to move Mahomes' money around with ease, these selections allow Kansas City to let Trey Smith walk while retaining Nick Bolton and Justin Reid.
The Chiefs also have a third and fourth round pick in 2026.
