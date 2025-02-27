BREAKING: Chiefs Placing Franchise Tag on Trey Smith
An offensive guard has received an NFL franchise tag. Clearly communicating the value they place on Trey Smith, the Chiefs made the bold move Thursday, per multiple reports.
Smith, 25, was considered at minimum the most coveted offensive lineman due to hit free agency on March 12, and even the top overall free agent by some. Instead, Kansas City opted to lock him up for at least a year while continuing to negotiate a long-term deal with the Pro Bowler.
While most players don’t like the franchise tag because it takes away their long-term security, in Smith’s case, the Collective Bargaining Agreement is favorable.
The CBA groups lower-paid guards with higher-paid offensive tackles in its franchise-tag criteria. In other words, by receiving the tag, Smith will earn the average of the five highest-paid overall offensive linemen in 2025, rather than simply the five highest-paid guards. While some reported the Chiefs would not tag Smith for that reason, the move shows the Chiefs are committed to planting Smith in front of Patrick Mahomes for many years to come.
When the move becomes official with the league office, it will guarantee Smith approximately $23.4 million this season, the average annual earnings of the five highest-paid offensive linemen. While the Chiefs negotiate with Smith, they’re operating under a timeline that ends July 15. That’s the date in which they need to have Smith signed to a multi-year extension.
After July 15, Smith would only be able to sign for 2025 and his contract couldn’t be extended until after the Chiefs’ final regular-season game.
Negotiations with Smith’s agent surely will start with the NFL’s highest-paid right guard, according to Over the Cap. That’s Atlanta’s Chris Lindstrom at $20.5 million per year.
Since entering the league in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, Smith has made 80 of 81 starts. While Mahomes endured plenty of pressure in 2024, Smith, Creed Humphrey and Joe Thuney were the NFL’s only three offensive linemen during the regular season to each play 1,000 snaps without allowing a sack.
Smith isn’t the first offensive guard to get the franchise tag. Brandon Scherff signed his franchise-tag tender with Washington in 2021. Prior to that, Seattle made the risky move of using the transition tag on guard Steve Hutchinson, an eventual Hall of Famer, and wound up losing him to the Minnesota Vikings in 2006.
NFL teams have until Monday at 4 p.m. ET to designate franchise players.
