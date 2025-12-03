Chiefs vs. Texans: Overall Offensive Season Comparison Before Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans in a Week 14 battle that is easily the biggest game of the season for the reigning AFC champions. The 6-6 Chiefs host the Texans, looking to win out to have the best chance at making the playoffs.

Despite the records and the journeys for both teams to get to this point, let's take a look at how well the franchises have performed overall in the games played. Thankfully, Pro Football Focus's Premium Statistic feature lays things out offensively between both these franchises and how they've performed leading into Sunday.

Overall:

Chiefs - 85.3 Overall Ranking (76th-best)

Texans - 83.2 Overall Ranking (7th-best)

Overall, the Chiefs have played slightly better in the eyes of Pro Football Focus. Regardless of the Texans holding a better record than the Chiefs, they enter Week 14 with a 7-5 overall record. However, this just shows that perhaps the Chiefs are better than their record displays .

Offense:

Chiefs - 76.6 Overall Ranking (11th-best)

Texans - 71.0 Overall Ranking (17th-best)

The offensive grading showcases that the Chiefs have the upper hand going into Sunday. With the franchise being in a dire situation to win the remainder of the games, the offense having the advantage over their opponents this week will surely help.

Passing:

Chiefs - 71.6 Overall Ranking (14th-best)

Texans - 65.7 Overall Ranking (22nd-best)

Patrick Mahomes has been one of the better quarterbacks this season, as he enters Week 14 sitting in third when it comes to passing yards this season. In Houston's defense, they've had to rotate between quarterbacks, as CJ Stroud had been injured earlier this season.

Pass Blocking:

Chiefs - 73.5 Overall Ranking (4th-best)

Texans - 63.2 Overall Ranking (20th-best)

The pass blocking will easily reside in favor of the Chiefs, as thus far into the offensive breakdown, the Texans have trailed Kansas City in every category.

Receiving:

Chiefs - 76.1 Overall Ranking (9th-best)

Texans - 74.1 Overall Ranking (T-11th-best)

The Chiefs' receiving room has been put to work this season, but the Texans' wide receiving game can't be left unattended. Travis Kelce leads the Chiefs in receiving yards this season, and Nico Collins leads the Texans in receiving yards.

Run:

Chiefs - 79.7 Overall Ranking (10th-best)

Texans - 74.1 Overall Ranking (19th-best)

The Chiefs' running back room may not be super explosive this season, but it remains a big part of their offensive attack. Seeing this breakdown can only make Chiefs Kingdom happy.

Run Blocking:

Chiefs - 66.6 Overall Ranking (14th-best)

Texans - 60.6 Overall Ranking (19th-best)

