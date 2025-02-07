BREAKING: Legendary NFL Sportscaster Chris Berman Makes His Super Bowl LIX Pick
It will be a three-peat for Kansas City says ESPN's Chris Berman. The legendary football commentator has been on a roll picking five of the last six Super Bowl winners and has the Chiefs victorious by three points in a 27-24 victory over Philadelphia.
"On the other sideline, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have already written their names into NFL lore as one of the great coach/QB duos of all time. So, too, has TE Travis Kelce, who had six receptions and a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII. Kelce caught 97 passes during the 2024 regular season, an "off" year for him. In the receiving department, aside from Kelce, the Chiefs have taken an "everybody eats" approach, mainly because of injuries as far back as the summer, forcing Reid and Mahomes to ad-lib quite a bit. The Chiefs now are as healthy as they have been all season, which means Hollywood Brown is back at wide receiver and Isiah Pacheco is back at running back (even though Kareem Hunt might get more carries in this game). The biggest change has been on the O-line, where Pro Bowl guard Joe Thuney has been playing left tackle down the stretch out of necessity. Clearly, that has gone just fine." Berman wrote on ESPN.com.
"Last season, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl on the strength of Steve Spagnuolo's defense. This season has followed a similar formula, as Chris Jones, Nick Bolton and Trent McDuffie give K.C. a stalwart at every level. True shutdown corner L'Jarius Sneed went to Tennessee in the offseason, but Spagnuolo's timely blitzes have once again worked wonders. That was apparent in the final minutes of the AFC Championship Game against the Bills when McDuffie's blitz altered Josh Allen's fourth-down throw, just as a similar McDuffie blitz in the final minutes of regulation in last year's Super Bowl affected Brock Purdy's third-down pass."
Berman has the resume and records to prove he knows what he's talking about. Despite most of his colleagues picking the Eagles, Berman's belief in Kansas City is rooted in facts, stats, and history and not feelings.
