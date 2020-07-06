Arrowhead Report
Andy Reid, Clark Hunt, Brett Veach Make Statements After Signing Patrick Mahomes Contract

Joshua Brisco

Following a 10-year, $503 million contract extension between Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Head Coach Andy Reid, General Manager Brett Veach and President and CEO Clark Hunt have released statements (via Kansas City Chiefs Communications) on the extension of their star quarterback.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt: “This is a significant moment for our franchise and for the Chiefs Kingdom. Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports. With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform. He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.”

General Manager Brett Veach: “Getting this deal done has been a priority for us for quite a while now. I’d like to thank Chris Cabott and Leigh Steinberg for their efforts and patience, along with Brandt Tilis and Chris Shea on my staff. I’d also like to recognize Clark Hunt, Mark Donovan and Coach Reid who have all been incredibly supportive while we’ve worked though the details. I’ve said from the beginning that Patrick is one of the most impressive players I’ve ever scouted, but I don’t think anyone could have envisioned everything he’s brought to our football team and community. His abilities are so rare, and to couple that with an incredible personality is outstanding. We’re going to continue to do everything we can to surround him with talent, and this deal provides us more flexibility to do that. He’s obviously an integral part to our success and we’re thrilled he’s going to be the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs for a long time."

Head Coach Andy Reid: “I’ve had the privilege of coaching a lot of incredible athletes and special people in my career, and Patrick is without question on that list of players. The best part is he’s still early in his career. He’s a natural leader and always grinding, whether that’s on the field, in the weight room or watching film, he wants to be the best. He’s a competitor and his teammates feed off his energy. He makes us all better as an organization and we are blessed he’s going to be our quarterback for years to come.”

