BREAKING: Skyy Moore Doubtful for Super Bowl LIX
The 2022 Kansas City Chiefs draft class may go down with the 1974 Pittsburgh Steelers draft class as the greatest of all time. For the members of the 2022 draft class that are still with the Chiefs, they have never had a season end with a loss.
Yeah, soak that in for a second. While playmakers like Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis are set to suit up for their third Super Bowl in three years, it appears that Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore will miss the event for the second time in his career, having missed Super Bowl LVIII last season.
Moore is currently listed as doubtful and considering his current status on injured reserve, Moore wasn't going to see much of the field anyway even if he was healthy. The Chiefs 53-man roster is ready and considering they'll have healthy scratches, Moore should be considered as close to "out" as a player could get.
Moore was placed on injured reserve back in October for a core muscle injury and in a subsequent move, the team acquired Deandre Hopkins in a trade with the Titans.
Unless something unexpected happens, Moore will end his third season without a reception. Moore played in six games this season and considering the odd situation surrounding his injury announcement, then his placement on IR and Hopkins signing, one has to question if this was a way to keep Moore on the roster despite the Chiefs having no plans for him this season.
While that is neither here nor there when it comes to the Chiefs' Super Bowl efforts, one would have to assume Moore is on the way out either after the game or after next season once his contract expires.
The good news is that the future of the Chiefs receiver room is up in the air as the franchise is expected to lose several pass catchers to free agency. Since Moore is on a pro-rated deal, they're in a financial incentive to keep him as the team deals with several possible/ impending departures.
Moore's last playoff game was Super Bowl LVII where he helped lift Kansas City over Philadelphia with one catch for a four-yard touchdown.
