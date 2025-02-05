Chiefs WR Marquise Brown Will Not Think Of Future Until After Super Bowl
Current Kansas City Chiefs WR Marquise Brown, better known to the NFL community as Hollywood Brown, could be the difference maker for Kansas City come Sunday. His blazing speed has exposed defensive secondaries in years past, warranting his first-round selection from the Baltimore Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals' usage of their 2022 first-round pick to trade for him.
Brown is set to wrap up his sixth NFL season after signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs and while his future remains an unknown, especially due to his injury-riddled season, whatever lies ahead for Brown will have to be discussed another day as he focuses on winning his first championship.
In a recent report by NBC Sports Charean Williams, Brown dove into his thoughts regarding the 2025 season. Brown would say regarding his impending free agency “I’m not really thinking about that until after this game, my focus is on the game. After that, then I’ll refocus on [the future].”
Before joining the Chiefs, Brown had only been a part of one playoff victory and that was the Ravens' triumph over the Titans in Tennessee during the 2020-2021 postseason. That win came over Eagles WR AJ Brown. Thus he is experiencing everything for the first time, likely contributing to his current mindset.
“I’ve never won a Super Bowl before,” Brown said, “so I can’t answer [what happens after] that.”
In the AFC title game against the Bills, Brown caught three passes for 35 yards.
“Hollywood had a good game this this past game,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He gives you another experienced receiver in there with speed and ability. He’s done it before, and it seemed like he was on the same page with Patrick [Mahomes] this past week.”
Unlike in the playoffs, Super Bowl LIX will be played in a controlled environment. With such a defensive emphasis on stopping Xavier Worthy's speed, do not be surprised if Brown gets a downfield opportunity early.
Brown is playing for his next deal despite his focus remaining on the game. While he's unlikely to get a massive deal, a solid performance could put some cash in his pocket if 2025 serves as a prove-it type of year. Considering his current situation, regardless of result, do not be surprised if Brown runs it back with Kansas City.