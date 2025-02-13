BREAKING: Some Inside Chiefs Organization Believe Travis Kelce Will Retire
Nobody wanted it more than Travis Kelce. Sunday's Super Bowl outcome came as a shock to many within the Chiefs Kingdom, including the veteran tight end who left it all out on the field. After the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce told reporters that he was going to take time to come to a decision.
Kelce always seemed optimistic about returning to the field in 2025, stating that it was always his goal to play when asked the question in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. However, something was different when talking to his brother Jason Kelce in his recent "New Heights" podcast episode.
"I know everybody wants to know whether I'm playing next year, and right now, I'm just kicking everything down the road. I'm kicking every can I can down the road. I'm not making any crazy decisions," Kelce remarked.
Kelce's future since Sunday has been up in the air, with no one really knowing which way the star TE was going to swing. However, in light of new information, several members of the Chiefs organization believe the 12-year standout will opt for retirement over returning for a 13th season.
"I contacted a couple of people in the organization Sunday morning," NFL Insider James Palmer told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show. "I wanted to know about the speeches, and they were like, 'Well Travis cried, but he cried last year.' I was trying to get a gage on his speech to the team on Saturday night, and I was like, 'What's your gut?' And they were both like, 'my gut tells me this is it, but he hasn't said anything in either direction to anybody here. We know he really loves coming to work. We know he actually really enjoys being here in the building.'"
" practices as hard as anybody. He feels like if he doesn't practice hard and practice that way, he's not giving everything to the team and giving everything to himself. The people in the building believe he has lost a step. They still believe he can completely play. There's so much on the other side as well. There's a lot really on his shoulders in what's next. Do you keep playing because it's what you know?This is a massive decision, and it's a massive decision for the future of the organization. Tyreek Hill leaving was one thing, this is a completely other thing for Patrick [Mahomes] and Andy Reid."
In the most recent episode, Travis opened up on his emotions following the loss. More than anything, Kelce was blaming himself for the events that unfolded, stating that he 'wasn't the best leader that [he] could be.'
Kelce was held to only 39 yards in Kansas City's 40-22 loss, making many wonder if he still had that "juice" in him. Now 35 years of age, Kelce is way past his prime. Although he had a few standout games this season, most recently in the Divisional round against the Houston Texans, this was definitely a down year by Kelce's standards. He was held to his lowest yardage (823) and touchdown (3) totals since his rookie year all the way back in 2013.
While nothing is confirmed, Kelce's career will be remembered regardless of if he decides to pursue an additional year in the league. One of the greatest tight ends the NFL has ever seen, Travis Kelce has already cemented his legacy, leaving a lasting impact on the game through his dominance and leadership.