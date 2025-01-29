Brittany Mahomes Has This Message After AFC Championship Win
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl and did it in last-minute fashion like they have been all season long.
The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game and to the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
It was another late drive by quarterback Patrick Mahomes that led to a game-winning field goal. But the defense was the one that led the team throughout the whole game.
The Chiefs are already a dynasty and they keep adding to it. Until someone can stop them they will continue to be favorite in the playoffs. And now they are heading to another Super Bowl.
People have been calling this run by the Chiefs all about luck and getting favorable calls all season long. And after the win in the AFC Championship game, it was no difference. Fans were saying that the officiating was bad and awful, favoriting only the Chiefs.
But when you go to the Super Bowl three years in a row and are looking to win a third straight that is not luck. Since Mahomes has been in Kansas City, the Chiefs have played in the AFC Championship game every year and have been to the Super Bowl five times.
With the Chiefs heading to the Super Bowl for the third time in a row and for the fifth time since Patrick Mahomes became quarterback, Brittany Mahomes had one simple response.
"Here we go again," Mahomes said in the Instagram post.
The Mahomes family had a big month in January, with Patrick and Brittany welcoming their third child to the world. Now, Mahomes is going for another No. 3 -- his third Super Bowl in a row. With Mahomes' name already amongst the greats, it is becoming simply another year for his family each time the Chiefs defy the odds and once again come out on top as AFC champions.
Mahomes had been the driving force of the Chiefs since he arrived in the NFL. With a win in two weeks over the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes can find himself as the greatest player to ever play the game. Mahomes and the Chiefs will be the first team to win three straight Super Bowls if they can get the job done one more time.