Do Not Overlook the Greatness of the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl and did it in last-minute fashion like they have been all season long.
The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game and to the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
It was another late drive by quarterback Patrick Mahomes that led to a game-winning field goal. But the defense was the one that led the team throughout the whole game.
Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs core add to their legendary run as they are heading to another Super Bowl.
It was the same team that should have been in the Chiefs way all season long. The Buffalo Bills had beaten the Chiefs during the regular season. But it was the Chiefs that once again showed when it matters the most they can get the job gone.
The Chiefs are already a dynasty and they keep adding to it. Until someone can stop them they will continue to be favorite in the playoffs. And now they are heading to another Super Bowl.
“Every time you get to watch greatness, you need to appreciate it,” said NFL Analyst Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports. “That is what makes this game so entertaining. These types of storylines. If you love the Chiefs you want to watch them because you want to watch greatness. If you hate the Chiefs you want to watch someone beat the Chiefs. Either way, you are going to watch the Chiefs.”
“You got to embrace this greatness because it takes a lot to win a championship, hosting a willLombardi trophy over and over again. When you talk about the turnover and players to free agency … and still being able to be a championship team year in and year out. I am going to take this from Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs-peat and I am with you Patrick on this one.”
The Chiefs will now look to hold up another Super Bowl Trophy. This time in New Orleans against a familiar opponent. If the Chiefs can pull it off in two weeks, it will be the first time ever we see a team win three rings in a row in the National Football team.