Chiefs Add Defensive Stud in Recent Mock Draft
Following their performance in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs could add a few players from this year's upcoming draft, especially on the defensive side. Lucky for them, defensive help could be on the way if all goes well on draft day.
In the 33rd Team's recent mock draft, the Chiefs would add National Championship-winning defensive tackle Tyleik Williams to the Chiefs Kingdom. Williams, a six foot three 327 pounder from Manassas, Virginia joined Ohio State four years ago, and has build himself up every season.
In his four year collegiate career with Ohio State, Williams recorded 137 total tackles, 56 solo tackles, and earned 11.5 quarterback sacks. In his senior campaign, Williams helped lift the Buckeyes to the National Championship by dropping 46 total tackles and sacking quarterbacks 2.5 times.
The Chiefs are no stranger to winning, having been to three back to back to back Super Bowl's while winning two of them. The addition of Williams to Kansas City does not seem outlandish, as the championship mentality is already instilled in Williams' DNA with the Buckeyes.
During the regular season, the Chiefs held onto the ninth best defense in terms of average yards allowed per game, but with the addition of Williams, his rushing tactics could help push the Chiefs defense into the Top five area.
The Chiefs allowed the fourth lowest average point total on the season on their journey to the playoffs, just furthering the point that defense wins games. As it was clearly seen wit Ohio State, Williams' defense would only benefit the growth of depth on defense.
Multiple Buckeyes are set to hit the draft pool for 2025, including Williams' teammate Donovan Jackson. In the 33rdTeam's prediction, Jackson would be picked up by the Detroit Lions, a team that is still highly favorited to head back to the playoff in 2025.
Although the addition of Williams would aid the performance of Kansas City's defense, the front office shouldn't shy away from looking to add experienced players to the line as well. The Chiefs were only able to sack Jalen Hurts twice in 11 attempts, while Patrick Mahomes got sacked six times. If the defensive end position looks to be upgraded, so should the state of the defensive tackles surrounding the quarterback.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE